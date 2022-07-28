Bollywood Updates 28 Jul | Bollywood Movies | Celebrity News & Gossip | Dance Videos | Photoshoots

Bollywood Updates 28 July 2022: Get all the latest Celebrity News & Gossip from Bollywood, Bollywood Movies, Celebrity Dance Videos, and Celebrity Photoshoots.
Malaika Arora Steps Out In A Black Embellished Thigh High Slit Gown walks the ramp for designers
Bollywood's fashion queen Malaika Arora's stylish looks always turn heads in the industry. The Diva is one of the most beautiful stars in the industry. She wears everything and has a great sense of fashion. Bollywood's fashion queen Malaika Arora's stylish looks always turn heads in the business. She wears everything and has a great sense of fashion. The Diva is one of the most beautiful stars in the business, and she has kept her body in great shape. The...
Birthday boy Dulquer Salmaan wished by Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress. Today is Dulquer Salmaan's 36th birthday. Mrunal shared two photos with Dulquer. Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi and Marathi films and television shows. She made her acting debut in 2012. Today is Dulquer Salmaan's 36th birthday. He is a very handsome actor who has won the hearts of movie fans all over the world (Thursday). On the big day, fans from all over the world are sending Dulquer their...
Jugal Hansraj and wife shares vacation pictures in Itlay
Jugal Hansraj and Jasmine Dhillon Hansraj are vacationing in Florence. The actor seems to be having a great time during the week of his 50th birthday. He is making Reels while his family and friends show him around the beautiful city. The actor Jugal Hansraj and his wife Jasmine Dhillon Hansraj are sharing videos and photos from their trip to Florence. See for yourself. Actor Jugal Hansraj posted videos of himself and his wife Jasmine Dhillon Hansraj on vacation in...
Vaani Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra supports Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot
Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor have spoken out in support of Ranveer Singh. Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor have spoken out in support of Ranveer Singh. The Mumbai Police recently filed multiple FIRs against him for "hurting sentiments." A few days after Alia Bhatt defended Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for an international magazine, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor also spoke out about Ranveer's much-talked-about pictures. Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor have spoken out in support of Ranveer Singh, who they...
Sana Khan looks charming in recent outfit, See photos
Former Bollywood actress Sana, who left the industry after getting married. She took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures with her 4.3 million followers. The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram. Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left the industry after getting married to her husband Anas Saiyad She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures with her 4.3 million followers. She...
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan's Dhaagon Se Baandhaa song is out
The song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa from Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan is now out. Akshay Kumar put out a new song from his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. It sounds like the song Tere Naam by Salman Khan, which was a big hit. The song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa from Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan is now out. It sounds like the song Tere Naam by Salman Khan, which was a big hit. Akshay Kumar put out a...
Jackie Shroff reacts to Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's break up rumours
Jackie Shroff reacts to Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's break-up rumours Tiger and Disha constantly promote one another on social media. They are frequently seen together in public as well. Jackie Shroff responded to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's breakup rumours. As recently they made headlines when allegations of their breakup surfaced. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's alleged breakup recently made news, worrying followers of the rumoured couple. Tiger and Disha constantly promote one another on social media, and they...
Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor reveal three-woman film
Kareena Kapoor says she is definitely going to be in Rhea Kapoor's next movie. Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who makes movies, will soon work on a movie together. Last movie that the actor and the film producer worked on together was Veere Di Wedding. Kareena Kapoor says she is definitely going to be in Rhea Kapoor's next movie. The last movie that the actor and the film producer worked on together was Veere Di Wedding, which also starred...
Malaika Arora latest bold photoshoot breaks the Internet
Malaika is an Indian actress. Recently Malaika shared pictures on her Instagram handle The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media. Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality who appeared in Hindi-language films. She made her debut as a film producer in 2008. For her recent Instagram post, Arora proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning red outfit. The actress looks dead gorgeous in these pictures. Take a...
Urvashi Rautela flaunts traditional look in her latest photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela is one of the most beautiful and hottest divas in the Bollywood industry. She Shares her latest attractive Photos with her fans on her Instagram account. The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media. Urvashi Rautela is one of the most beautiful and hottest divas in the Bollywood industry. The Great Grand Masti actress has won millions of hearts and has always managed to be in the headlines for portraying different avatars in Bollywood...
Kartik Aaryan wraps up last leg of Shehzada shoot in Haryana
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has minted over 230 crores worldwide at the box office alone. Kartik has completed the last schedule for the movie Shehzada. The Rohit Dhawan-directed film will star Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Kriti Sanon. Kartik Aaryan is currently the most bankable star of Bollywood. He is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the film has minted over 230 crores worldwide at the box office alone. In addition, the movie has been quite popular on...
Athiya Shetty shares romantic new pic with ‘favourite one’ KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty has shared a new polaroid photo with her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul. Athiya recently addressed rumours of their wedding in media by saying it will happen in three months. Athiya Shetty has shared a new picture with her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul. The actor shared a polaroid picture of them on Instagram. KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's lover and a cricketer, is receiving lots of love. Rahul and Athiya both smiled broadly for the camera in a polaroid photo...
Tiger Shroff wishes Kriti Sanon on birthday
Kriti Sanon turns a year older today. Wishes have been flooding in from all over the world as she celebrates her birthday. Tiger Shroff, who co-starred with her in Heropanti, sent her a special greeting. Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. One of the most popular actresses in Bollywood right now is Kriti Sanon. Because of her laudable performances and respectable filmography, she has developed...
Deepika Padukone gives followers BTS photos on sets
Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable and promising stars in Bollywood. She often gives fans a peek into her personal and professional lives on social media. Deepika Padukone has emerged as one of the most bankable and promising stars in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Deepika not only delights fans with her acting performances, but she also occasionally gives them a peek into her personal and professional lives on social media. On Instagram, where she occasionally shares images and...
Sara Ali Khan wraps up her shoot day with smile in dazzling yellow gown
Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular newbies in Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The Atrangi Re actress closed up her shoot day by posting a boomerang video. Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular actors among the newbies in Bollywood. The actress made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is one of the rare young actors who has excelled and...
Janhvi Kapoor on her experience working in GoodLuck Jerry
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak. Good Luck Jerry, a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara will be released on July 29th. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. She has been working on high-quality productions and has astounded viewers...
Shweta Bachchan shares throwback picture with Abhishek Bachchan
The siblings can be seen giggling at the camera while on vacation in Boston. Shweta is currently gearing up for Agastya's impending debut in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies". Shweta Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan from the year 1996. The picture, in which the siblings can be seen giggling at the camera, was taken on their vacation in Boston. Shweta annotated the picture of them in their prime with...
Why Ranveer Singh nude photos become National News?
Ranveer Singh has been charged under Sections 292 (selling or distribution of obscene literature), 293 (sale of obscene products to minors) and 509 (insulting a woman's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant said India is a place of culture and such photographs could harm children. My jaw! Ranveer Singh recent photoshoot made me drop it. Ranveer, who bared it all for a photoshoot 'unaware of the implications,' looked like a million bucks on a Turkish rug. The day...
Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her relation with Ishaan Khatter
Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her connection with Ishaan Khatter. The Good Luck Jerry actor said there's 'warmth' between them. The film is a remake of Nayanthara and Yogi Babu's 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for being easygoing and honest about her life, recently talked about her relationship with the actor Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan and Janhvi made their acting debut in the movie Dhadak, which is an official remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Shashank...
Read More News On
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.