Bollywood Updates 29 Jul | Upcoming Bollywood Movies | Celebrity News & Gossip | Dance Videos | Photoshoots

Mrunal Thakur exuded dreamy vibes dressed in lime green printed saree
Bollywood stars like Ms. Mrunal Thakur, an actress, like to wear sarees to formal events. Mrunal Thakur has a sense of style that is very lively, friendly, and flexible. She is wearing a saree by Anita Dongre that is lime green in colour. A saree has a charm that can't be beat. Maybe that's why so many people love it.
Disha Patani goes racy in black lace corset top and shorts
Disha Patani has been promoting the movie Ek Villain Returns, and now it's finally out in theatres. The diva has been turning heads with her hot, appealing look in the trailer. Disha Patani is fashionista when it comes to styling elegance, and she always does a great job picking out stylish dressing, from the simple outfits she wears most often to elaborate costumes.
Varun Dhawan compiles his entire experience for shooting Bawaal
Varun Dhawan shares photos and videos of himself having fun in Europe. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will work together for the first time. The whole film crew spent a long time shooting in Europe, in five different countries.
Ranveer Singh styles up casual quotient in white T-shirt, blazer and pants
Ranveer Singh will be hosting the Filmfare Awards show this year. Ranveer Singh styles ups casual quotient in white T-shirt, blazer and pants. Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. On September 9, 2022, Wolf777 will be the title partner for the 67th Filmfare Awards, which will be put on by Filmfare. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor will be in charge of the Filmfare Awards show this year.
Trailer of Netflix series 'Indian Matchmaking' season 2 released
The much-anticipated trailer for Indian Matchmaking's second season has been released. On August 10, the new season will be on Netflix. Taparia said, 'My goal is always to help my clients see beyond the superficial and focus on the qualities.' The caption of the trailer, "If you're not getting married this year, you can meet us at the buffet."
Shanaya Kapoor raises temperature in Ibiza having a great time with friends
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is soon going to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. She have shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle from her recent getaway to Ibiza. The actress can be seen posing with her friends as they enjoy a water ride. Shanaya Kapoor is one of the well-known celebrity of Bollywood stars. Bedhadak will be the first movie.
Diljit Dosanjh feels proud of Priyanka Chopra & Lilly Singh's Hollywood journey
Diljit Dosanjh feels proud of Priyanka Chopra & Lilly Singh's Hollywood journey. Diljit has millions of fans thanks to his upbeat songs and open social media presence. He has achieved great success in his acting assignments, whether for Pollywood or Bollywood. Diljit Dosanjh and his brilliant music, his wicked sense of humour, and his love of fashion are synonymous. The popular Punjabi music artist has quietly and steadily gained popularity throughout India.
7 days after Liger trailer #LigerCrossbreed trending shakes the nation
The release of the first trailer of the Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday starrer Liger. The film features Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday in lead roles. Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. 7 days after Liger trailer, #Liger About a week ago, the first trailer for Liger came out. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The trailer was released at a fancy event where Ranveer Singh was a special guest, and it got a lot of attention.
Hina Khan flaunts western look in her latest photoshoot
Hina Khan is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi television and films. She appeared in a photoshoot in adorable and left fans stunned with her sizzling look. The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 163,610 likes this far. Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role 'Akshara' is still fresh in the minds of fans.
Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry for a breezy weekend
Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry for a breezy weekend. Dark comedies can be challenging since it might be difficult to distinguish between humour and absurdity. Good Luck Jerry achieves a nice balance in the screenplay because jokes are consistently present throughout the story.
Vijay Deverakonda recalls getting drunk on set while shooting
Koffee With Karan 7, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda opens up about the time he turned up on sets drunk. Latest episode of the Karan Johar-hosted show featured Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. He discusses about the time he ended up drunk while shooting the film. The popular talk show Koffee With Karan is well into its 7th season. Karan Johar's talk show has had famous guests like Vijay Deverakonda, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan.
Ananya Panday reveals having crush on Aryan Khan
Ananya Panday reveals having crush on Aryan Khan. Karan Johar mentioned in the episode that Ananya was raised in Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home. Ananya will shortly appear alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. Ananya Panday acknowledged having a crush on Aryan Khan on Koffee With Karan 7. Ananya just said that she had a childhood love for Aryan Khan. It's true what you just read! Ananya and her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda made an appearance on the most recent Koffee With Karan episode.
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda promotes Liger in Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are promoting their film Liger. Recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and grabbed all the limelight with their sassy answers. The duo took a local train ride in Mumbai to kickstart promotions of the film. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda gained so much attention of her fans since their Pan-India film Liger has been declared. The trailer of the film was delivered recently and from that point forward fans are anxiously waiting.
Maanayata Dutt wishes husband Sanjay Dutt happy 63rd birthday
Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has wished the actor on his 63rd birthday. Maanayata Dutt shared a birthday post for Sanjay Dutt on Instagram. The actor was recently seen in the film Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt turned 63 on Friday, so he had a party. Recently, the actor was seen in the movie Shamshera, in which he plays the role of villain. On his birthday, his wife Maanayata Dutt sent him a touching note and a picture of him working out.
Katrina Kaif loves Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2022 look
Katrina Kaif praises Deepika Padukone's looks in Vogue India interview. Recently attended Cannes Film Festival and her looks were talked about everywhere. She will next be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika Padukone is quite possibly of the most dazzling entertainer in Bollywood and there is no denying this reality. She frequently makes heads turn with her style game.
Song "Waat Laga Denge" by Vijay Deverakonda is said to be big hit
Vijay Deverakonda's new song Waat Laga Denge from his upcoming film, Liger, will give you an energy boost just by watching it. Movie, Liger, which is coming out soon, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen stuttering. Vijay Deverakonda himself sang the song, which was written by Puri Jagannadh. The same stammer has been turned into a powerful song, Waat Laga Denge, as his character, an MMA fighter, goes through his journey.
Anushka Shetty gains weight for Mahesh P's film
Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty are currently shooting for Mahesh P's film in Hyderabad. Baahubali actress has gained weight again for the film. The makers have tightened security on the sets and have made sure no photo gets leaked online. This film will see Anushka Shetty back on the big screen.
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda have started promoting their upcoming film Liger
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda took a local train in Mumbai. The movie is expected to be released out in theatres on August 25. Ananya posted a few photos from their train ride on Instagram. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda took a local train in Mumbai to get to a place where they could promote their upcoming movie, Liger. The movie will come out in theatres on August 25. It was made by Puri Jagannadh.
Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan 7 brings out his diff side
Vijay Deverakonda made his debut on Koffee With Karan season 7. The Arjun Reddy star is gearing up for his first Pan-India project, Liger. Revealed that he applied makeup to cover a hickey and his makeup man did it. Vijay Deverakonda is the following South star who has made his introduction on Koffee With Karan season 7. The Arjun Reddy star who is preparing for his most memorable Pan-India project, Liger, co-featuring Ananya Panday, got in an unfiltered yet 'messy' conversation.
Swati Maliwal's reaction on the controversy of Ranveer Singh viral photos
Swati Maliwal, has talked about the recent buzz about Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot. She said that women's naked photos are "fed" to society every day. TV news channels were talking about Ranveer's magazine photoshoot. Swati Maliwal, who is in charge of the Delhi Commission for Women, has talked about the recent buzz about Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot. She said that women's naked photos are "fed" to society every day, and she wondered if there were no real problems in the country.
Ranveer Singh looks dapper in his latest photoshoot
Ranveer Singh is an Indian actor. He has 40.5 million followers on his Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience. Ranveer Singh is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films. The recipient of several awards, including four Filmfare Awards, he is among the highest-paid Indian actors. Menswear is one of those few realms in a fashion that remains a difficult territory to master.
Yashraj Mukhate returns with another music track Batameez Shafiq
Yashraj Mukhate has carved quite a niche for himself in India and Pakistan. He became an internet sensation by remixing some famous dialogues with music. Recently, he gave a funny twist to the Shafiq Meri Baat Suno monologue of a TikToker. Yashraj Mukhate needs no presentation as the maestro has cut all in all a specialty for himself in India as well as in Pakistan. The music author is well known for his totally idiosyncratic tracks. He turned into a web sensation by remixing some popular exchanges with music.
