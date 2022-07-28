Brad Pitt admits he enjoys watching THIS artistic programme

Brad Pitt started dating after six years of his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie
According to reports, when asked what they should be doing on the show when they “want to watch things explode,” Brad, along with his co-stars in his upcoming film Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, were asked.
Henry said that while living in the UK, he watched Great British Bake Off.
“Let me tell you something because when those soufflés explode, man, you watch some stuff go down,” said the Atlanta star.
To which The Lost City actor added, “If we’re going that route, I’m going The Great Pottery Throw Down.”
Henry responded excitedly, “Brad, how have we never talked about this?!”
“Seen every season,” confessed the Spy Game star while he also showed admiration for the host Keith Brymer Jones.
