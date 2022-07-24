Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased French winery 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been fighting over who owns the Chateau Miraval winery.

Angelina sold half of it to Yuri Shefler, who owns Russian vodka Stolichnaya.

Some people didn’t like the deal, so some lawsuits were brought against her.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still often in the news together, and not always for good things. Even though they have been in court many times, the most heated fight they have had recently was over who owns the Chateau Miraval winery, which they bought together in 2008 and is now worth an estimated $167 million. But it seems like a decision has been made and Jolie has won the case.

Brad and Angelina broke up in 2015, and their divorce was finalized the next year. While people were talking about who owns the much-talked-about winery, it was said that Angelina Jolie had sold half of it to Yuri Shefler, who owns the Russian vodka Stolichnaya (also known as Stoli). Some people didn’t like the deal, so some lawsuits were brought against the Eternals star. One of the letters came from her ex-husband, who said he didn’t know she was doing this.

According to the news, the judge has made a final decision, and Angelina Jolie has won the fight against Brad Pitt. Jolie’s team has asked the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, his company Mondo Bongo, and his business manager to give them the documents.

A Los Angeles court made the decision and told Brad Pitt and his team to give the papers back to Angelina Jolie’s team. While Pitt’s team asked the court to stop Jolie from getting any mail or papers, the court said no. But it seemed like Angelina had all the power because the court told Brad and his team that they can‘t wait until the appeal decision is made before giving the documents to the defendants.

After selling the shares in the winery, Brad Pitt said that Angelina Jolie had hurt him. Old documents said, “Jolie completed the alleged sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying him the right to consent she owed him and the right of the first refusal her business entity owed his.” “She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

