Brad Pitt appears to have a strong bond with ‘Bullet Train’ co-star Joey King

While promoting their film Bullet Train in Europe, Brad Pitt appears to have formed a strong friendship with Joey King.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was photographed having a good time with The Kissing Booth actor while on tour for their action film in France, Germany, and London.

On several occasions, the 58-year-old actor, whom King regards as her mentor, was seen laughing with the 22-year-old star.

Also Read Brad Pitt explained why he donned skirt during ‘Bullet Train’ screening Brad Pitt wore a long brown skirt to the premiere of Bullet...

“I learned a lot from Brad, some incredible personal life lessons,” King told Men’s Journal in a interview published earlier this month.

Advertisement

“He’s been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me,” she added.

“Bullet Train is a truly larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of. I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action film directed by David Leitch with Brad Pitt,’” she told the outlet.

Also Read Brad Pitt on his role as a philosophical assassin in ‘Bullet Train’ At the height of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Pitt, "Bullet Train"...

“Brad is absolutely hysterical in this movie,” King revealed.