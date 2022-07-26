Brad Pitt shows no plans for retirement currently

Brad Pitt put an end to rumours that he was going to retire soon.

In an interview last month, the 58-year-old actor said that he was in the “last semester” of his career.

Pitt plays a reluctant hit man who has to fight off rivals on a train in Japan.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt put an end to rumours that he was going to retire soon when he went to Paris for the premiere of his action movie Bullet Train, which was inspired by Jackie Chan.

In an interview last month, the 58-year-old actor said that he was in the “last semester” of his career.

This made fans worry that he might not act again. Pitt said that, “I’m not leaving under any circumstances.” “That sounds like it could have been taken as a retirement announcement. “No, I didn’t mean that,” he said.

“I’m past the middle-age hump, so I’m looking at the last leg… What would I like to do with that time? At my age, you’ve made enough mistakes, and now it’s comforting to use this kind of knowledge.”

In David Leitch’s new action comedy Bullet Train, which is coming out around the world over the next two weeks, Brad Pitt tries something new.

Pitt plays a reluctant hit man who has to fight off rivals on a train in Japan. “It’s a lot more fun than a normal fight. It has a lot of humour and personality,” he said.

Advertisement

“I can’t say enough good things about Jackie Chan and what he’s done. I’d never been in that arena or even close to it before.

Pitt will next be seen in Damien Chazelle’s film Babylon, which is about Hollywood’s golden age (La La Land).

That will put him back together with Margot Robbie. They were both in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, which won Pitt an Oscar in 2020.

But Pitt said that he especially likes being a producer for his company, Plan B.

Also Read How Angelina Jolie’s messy divorce from Brad Pitt impacted their relationship with their children The highly publicized split between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie forced the...