Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Brad Pitt started dating after six years of his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt started dating after six years of his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt started dating after six years of his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie

Articles
Advertisement
Brad Pitt started dating after six years of his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt started dating after six year of his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie

Advertisement
  • Brad Pitt started dating after six years of his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie.
  • Hollywood star has been seeing someone.
  • He’s dating but is not in a committed relationship.
Advertisement

Brad Pitt started dating after six years of his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie. As per details, Brad has moved on from Angelina Jolie as he’s dating again.

Six years after his contentious split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is once again dating and leading the “best life” he can.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has been seeing someone, but it’s not a serious relationship, an insider revealed.

According to the close friend of the celebrity who spoke to the publication for this week’s issue, “He’s dating, but is not in a committed relationship.”

After 12 years of dating, Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, alleging irreconcilable reasons, and Pitt and Jolie called it quits.

The father of six was reportedly linked to Polish native Nicole Poturalski after the divorce was finalized, but the relationship did not last long.

Advertisement

The insider claims that the actor’s relationship with his younger children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, is “quite nice.”

“When everyone is in Los Angeles, Brad shares dinner with his younger children. The children are now older and have their own lives and friends, according to the source. “Brad still gets along with them very well.”

Pitt is the father of six kids: Vivienne and Knox, 14, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and Shiloh, 20.

The source further said that despite the legal dispute with Jolie over the Chateau Miraval winery, the actor is “living his best life.”

The insider remarked, “Brad has his movies, he has Miraval, and he has these other [passions].” “He adores creativity and architecture. In the given situation, he’s leading the best life possible.”

{embedpost slug=”brad-pitts-new-40-million-home-in-beachy-carmel-california/”]

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Drifters star Charlie Thomas dies aged 85
Drifters star Charlie Thomas dies aged 85
Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the first double role comedy film
Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the first double role comedy film
"Chevalier": Dramatic biographical film release date postponed
Malala Yousafzai makes fun of her husband Asser Malik
Malala Yousafzai makes fun of her husband Asser Malik
'People troll me' because I resemble Meghan Markle : Sidney
'People troll me' because I resemble Meghan Markle : Sidney
Why Ben Affleck 'wasn't his usual self' at the GRAMMY Awards?
Why Ben Affleck 'wasn't his usual self' at the GRAMMY Awards?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story