Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California

Archival photos taken in 1997 captured the interior about 25 years before Pitt’s purchase.

Brad Pitt has got some new old digs.

The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California’s central coast.

The buff-side property—named the D.L. James House after its original owner—dates to around 1918 and was designed by 20th-century architect Charles Sumner Greene, according to The Gamble House, an organization dedicated to the work of architectural firm Greene & Greene.

The organisation says Greene designed the home’s outside walls to seem like they “grew out of the cliffs.” It has bay windows, a Mediterranean-style roof, and sea views.

$40 million sale is one of the priciest ever closed in the Carmel area. However, the outlet notes that records show that the property was never publicly listed for sale.

The inside of the mansion was photographed in 1997, almost 25 years before Pitt bought it, and it had eye-catching archways, light wood doors, large mirrors set into the walls, marble fireplaces, and other rustic fixtures.

