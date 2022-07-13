Britney Spears and Sam Asghari call police for safety

Britney Spears stopped with Sam Asghari in Los Angeles.

Police discovered the singer in the backseat of a passing vehicle.

California Highway Patrol pushed her automobile to safety after halting traffic on the motorway. Advertisement

Britney Speared contacted the police for help after she ran out of petrol in the midst of a busy Los Angeles motorway.

According to police enforcement, the 40-year-old singing sensation was blocking the third southbound lane of the 101 north of Balboa Boulevard while driving her white Mercedes-Benz.

Around 10 o’clock in the evening, police received a report, and when they arrived on the spot, they discovered the singer in the backseat of a passing vehicle.

The officers were informed by Britney that she had run out of gas while driving, causing her car to stop out in the middle of the road.

California Highway Patrol pushed her automobile to safety after halting traffic on the motorway. Until Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ new husband, arrived to fetch her up, police remained at her side.

Advertisement