Britney Spears and Sir Elton John reportedly record duet

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have reportedly recorded a duet.

The pair met in secret in a Beverly Hills recording studio last week.

A remix of Andrew Watt's 'Tiny Dancer' is expected to be released next month.

The producer Andrew Watt, 75, and the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker are claimed to have met in secret last week in a Beverly Hills recording studio to work on a new version of Watt’s iconic tune “Tiny Dancer,” which is expected to be released by Universal Music next month.

A source told: “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.

“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good.

“They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.

“Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

Britney, whose 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021, has recently made suggestions that she may return to the workforce.

The 40-year-old pop artist uploaded a fresh rendition of her first single, “…Baby One More Time,” to Instagram earlier this month.

She captioned the clip: "I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long." The song will be Britney's first official single since 2016's "Slumber Party," whose music video she first met Sam Asghari, the man she is now married to. The insider claimed that Universal offered Britney a "record-breaking deal" to record with Elton.