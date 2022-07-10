Britney Spears misses Tom Hardy’s ‘The Reckoning’ audition tape
Britney Spears sent her Instagram followers an exclusive video of Tom Hardy...
She continued:
“I’ve never felt more bullied in my life in this country it’s insane… and come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all??!
“Seriously though, think about it… I’ve never seen that many documentaries done on a person … Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not one person on the face of this earth would people – a network, TV production or anyone for that matter – dig up that much negative footage and do your specials claiming its ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY ???”
She went on:
“It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it’s why the conservatorship ended … REALLY ??? That’s the saddest thing I ever saw in my life.
“So people not only get away with what they did to me, not even coming close to sharing what they really did to me, but they can expose me on such n embarrassing tone claiming its to ‘Help me’,” concluded Britney.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.