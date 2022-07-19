Britney Spears drops clue about her major comeback to music track

The pop singer warned fans that she might never perform again.

Britney Spears has revealed plans to re-release her debut single, “Baby One More Time”.

She previously said she would only release remixed versions of her previous songs.

Britney Spears hinted that she would soon start releasing new music as she displayed her renowned singing prowess.

According to the media, the 40-year-old chart-topping artist originally entered the music industry in 1998 when she released her debut single, “Baby… One More Time,” which shot to the top of the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

However, her recent album, “Glory,” which was released in 2016, has been six long years in the making for the singer’s music fans.

Her desire to re-release her debut song was revealed, and a video she released on Instagram on Friday also showed off her singing prowess.

Spears wrote: “This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes… I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time may be too long.”

After terminating her conservatorship last year, the pop singer warned fans that she might never perform again. She then went on to say that she had plans to release updated versions of her previous songs.

“Well, I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years,” she stated. “A different version of Baby, but have the producers actually work for me and put it together… a start…”

“But as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5-minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T, not even having to give effort or dance… just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW!!!

In response to some fans’ suggestions that she release her favorite version of the song nevertheless, she shot down any hopes that she would release the song.

