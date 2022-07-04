Britney Spears says, ‘Positive is the new negative’

Britney Spears spoke out about her mental health.

Singer discussed her personal views on being a “dark reader”.

Britney wrote, When I was drowning not one person lent a hand.

Britney Spears spoke out about her mental health in her long social media post while discussing a recent conversation about “complaining” with a friend.

The Toxic hitmaker shared a paragraph on Instagram about how “you are worth so much more than what you can do in a day” by a Seattle-based artist.

The 40-year-old singer then discussed her personal views on being a “dark reader,” saying she does not want to be someone who always questions herself.

Britney wrote, “When I was drowning not one person lent a hand… they let me perish in that area and I believe that with all my heart.”

I must swim to the surface for air, locate land, and scream incessantly! But then comes that dreadful doubting voice, she said.

The fall comes gradually, something you’ve probably been denying for a while—or, wait, was it even a denial? Or was it your genuine naivety that was clinging to the magical higher world?

The Princess of Pop continued by relating how, after telling a friend she felt awful about moaning, the friend retorted, “To be completely honest with you, you barely ever complain!!! What if the opposite is true—that is, the positive is the new negative? Perhaps being negative is fantastic.”

“So I gave it some thought and wondered, ‘Is it teaching me how to lie?'” The worst liar ever is me. Please, let’s hang out all week “Britney threw in.

“It sounds awful, but I always show who I really am. It’s possible that being entirely honest could injure you. It’s a risky thing to do, the speaker added.

It’s possible that being entirely honest can cause harm. It’s a risky move because the mind is so delicate. Be cautious about who you let near it or what you say to yourself!

Every day when I wake up, I make an effort to be appreciative. The mind is so potent that all it takes is one idea to turn the world upside down. If you think about it, that’s really potent,” Britney wrote.

