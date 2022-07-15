Britney Spears ‘would hang out with homeless people than Hollywood’

She took to Instagram to criticize Hollywood people.

Britney Spears said she would “rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood.” while expressing her sentiments.

The singer, who just wed Sam Asghari, 28, in a celebrity-studded ceremony, took to Instagram to criticize Hollywood.

She shared a picture with the words “God is not nice” and added a picture caption that read: “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE ??? I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!! (sic).”

While some fans agreed with Britney’s caption, others noted in the comments that a number of famous people attended Britney’s most recent wedding, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Ansel Elgort.

One person wrote sarcastically: “I remember seeing how starved for Hollywood people your wedding was with all the homeless people there.”

In another post, Britney – who was freed from her conservatorship last year – wrote about finally discovering her own “self-worth”.