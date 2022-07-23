Advertisement
Brooklyn Beckham gets another tribute tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham gets another tribute tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham gets another tribute tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham gets another tribute tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham just got a tattoo in honour of his wife Nicola Peltz as another way to honour her.

To honour his wife, Nicola Peltz, 27, Brooklyn, 23, has added a new tattoo to his collection.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham recently flaunted a fresh tattoo of his partner’s last name on social media.

Nicola posted a photo of her husband’s chest on social media, showing the new tattoo sitting over an older Cupid ink.

After their wedding earlier this year, Brooklyn, who now goes by Nicola, re-posted the picture for his 14.2 million followers to see.

Earlier, the pair was upset with Prince Harry for marrying Meghan Markle and is now maliciously targeting the newlyweds.

Some social media users become hooked on debating a single photo that they think signals anything is wrong between them as soon as their honeymoon photos are released.

On which Jesus Enrique Rosas, a body language expert, wrote, “Bruh.” Despite the fact that he didn’t say much about the couple, the image and his caption sparked a large number of critical remarks. The couple’s romance won’t last, a user claimed.

Brooklyn, the son of football player David Beckham and singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, wed actor Nicola Peltz earlier this year.

