Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz’s new snaps have set tongues wagging

Brooklyn and Nicola’s snaps have set tongues wagging.

After new snaps of Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz people have started talking about them.

The same individuals who are upset with Prince Harry for marrying Meghan Markle are now maliciously targeting the newlyweds.

Some social media users become hooked on debating a single photo that they think signals anything is wrong between them as soon as their honeymoon photos are released.

In the picture, Brooklyn is seen embracing his wife as she appears to be focused on something else.

Jesus Enrique Rosas, a body language expert, wrote, “Bruh.” Despite the fact that he didn’t say much about the couple, the image and his caption sparked a large number of critical remarks. The couple’s romance won’t last, a user claimed.

It is a “catastrophe waiting to happen,” according to a royal pundit.

It appears like she is forcing herself to accept his embrace and kiss, another person remarked.

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of football player David Beckham and singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, wed actor Nicola Peltz earlier this year. On Saturday, they exchanged vows in an opulent ceremony at her family’s house in Palm Beach, Florida. Several Hollywood A-listers attended the wedding.

Nicola is most recognised for her roles in Bates Motel and Transformers: Age of Extinction. Before declaring his goal to become a professional chef last year, Brooklyn had previously dabbled in modelling and photography.

