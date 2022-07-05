Advertisement
BTS absence led the South Korean Parliament to alter Military Law

This comes after BTS members announced a hiatus due to exhaustion, Courtesy (Google).

  • The South Korean Parliament is debating a new amendment that would allow K-pop stars to do just three weeks of military training.
  • This comes after BTS members announced a hiatus due to exhaustion.
  • In Korea, men between 18 and 28 must perform two years of military service.
BTS members’ hiatus announcement left ARMYs worldwide heartbroken. Many rumors circulated about why the septet made such a sudden decision, but the real reason was said to be Jin’s military service.

In Korea, men between 18 and 28 must perform two years of military service. A new hope has emerged.

The South Korean Parliament is reportedly debating a new amendment that would allow K-pop stars to do just three weeks of military training. That’s correct. This comes after BTS members announced a hiatus due to exhaustion.

Lawmaker Sang-Hyun told the media that BTS’ hiatus was due to ‘waiting for parliament to decide has been hugely stressful’ for them. He stated, “The members cited exhaustion and the need for rest as the main reasons, but the real reason was Jin‘s military service.”

The septet members had previously announced that they were taking a break after becoming exhausted in order to concentrate on their individual careers. “BTS are not taking a hiatus,” the Korean boy band’s agency announced a few hours later. “Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time.”

