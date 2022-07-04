BTS reignites discussion in South Korea over military service

The unexpected decision by South Korean boy band BTS to discontinue live performances has reignited discussion about obligatory military duty in a country

It has set global pop-culture trends while confronting a decades-old Cold War threat.

Military duty is highly contentious in South Korea, where all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve for around two years in order to fight against a hostile North Korea.

Advertisement

Also Read Shang-Chi star Simu Liu reveals his BTS ‘bias’ is RM Shang-Chi star reveals his BTS 'bias' is RM. He also gave the...

Men who win a medal at the Olympics or Asian Games, as well as classical musicians and dancers who win a top prize at various contests, have gained exemptions over the years, allowing them to put off duty for a specified period of time or to do shorter service.

Globally recognised K-pop singers were permitted to postpone their duty until the age of 30 under a 2019 modification of the legislation.

Parliament is now discussing a proposed proposal that would enable K-pop singers to serve in the military for only three weeks.

The outcome of the legislative debates will be significant for BTS, particularly for the band’s eldest member, known to fans as Jin.

While the band’s management firm has long portrayed the seven BTS members as eager to serve, the reality of two years of full-time military service is becoming increasingly clear as time passes.

Advertisement

Jin, 29, has postponed his duty as long as he can and faces the potential of a full stay – two years away from the public eye – when he reaches 30.

Waiting for parliament to decide has been extremely difficult for Jin and his bandmates, and is the major reason they are taking a vacation from performing, according to Yoon Sang-hyun, the politician who introduced the amendment to include three weeks of training for K-pop artists.

“The members cited tiredness and the need for relaxation as the major reasons,” Yoon told Reuters. “But the actual cause was Jin’s military duty.”

Yoon believes that the extent to which BTS elevated South Korea’s prominence throughout the world through “soft power” should be considered while contemplating their military duty.

“BTS has done a task that would need over 1,000 ambassadors,” he claimed.

‘Hard Time’

Advertisement

BTS has become a worldwide success with their cheery tunes and social projects focused at uplifting adolescents since their debut in 2013.

Last year, BTS became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards, and in May, they met with US President Joe Biden at the White House to tackle hate crimes against Asians.

Choi Kwang-ho, secretary-general of the Korea Music Content Association, a consortium of K-pop firms that includes the band’s Big Hit management business, said the wait was agonising.

“The young artists have been tormented by unfulfilled dreams,” Choi added.

According to a Gallup poll conducted in April, roughly 60% of South Koreans backed the law exempting globally successful K-pop singers from full military duty, while 33% opposed it.

The band and its management business have stayed out of the issue, but Big Hit official Lee Jin-hyung told a news conference in Las Vegas in April that certain band members were having a “hard time” due to “uncertainties” about the congressional debate. He demanded a choice.

Advertisement

When Jin was queried about Lee’s statements hours later, he stated he was letting Big Hit handle the situation, but that what Lee said mirrored his opinion.

K-pop is not the only industry seeking for a regulation change. President Yoon Suk-new yeol’s government is proposing exemptions for some computer chip and other technology experts and researchers.

The Ministry of Defence cited a fundamental obligation that all people perform their constitutional responsibility to protect the country.

Also Read BTS’ V rolled to elude fans and reporters at the airport V, also known as Kim Taehyung, eluded his supporters and reporters at...

“Adding pop culture artists in the scope of art and sports personnel who are eligible for the exemption requires careful consideration in terms of fairness,” a ministry official said.

Some young guys are likewise sceptical of the argument for BTS therapy.

Advertisement

Seo Chang-jun, 20, said he understood why Olympic champions were given an exemption but was sceptical about BTS.

“The Olympics are national events in which all Koreans cheer for the same team, but not everyone is a fan of BTS. They don’t pique the curiosity of many people “He told Reuters this.