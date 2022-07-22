Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • BTS’ RM says he’ll reveal his solo project “next after J-Hope.”
BTS’ RM says he’ll reveal his solo project “next after J-Hope.”

BTS’ RM says he’ll reveal his solo project “next after J-Hope.”

Articles
Advertisement
BTS’ RM says he’ll reveal his solo project “next after J-Hope.”

BTS’ RM says he’ll reveal his solo project “next after J-Hope.”

Advertisement

In a livestream, BTS member RM, real name Kim Nam-joon, revealed details about his upcoming solo project.

On July 21, the popular K-pop idol held a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse, where he weighed in on solo records.

“I’m just turning on the live to say… look out for my album, stay tuned,” he said.

Also Read

BTS V  helped local restaurant and got 13 million vlog views
BTS V  helped local restaurant and got 13 million vlog views

Kim Taehyung aka V's vlog forced a restaurant to ask a number...

The Moonchild artist said that he has done most of the work for his upcoming project.

Advertisement

“I’m near the end of my work on the album. I don’t know how things will go from now [on], but I will probably be the next member after J-Hope to release my solo album,” he told viewers.

“So, um, for my album, studio work is like 90 per cent done,” he added.

Referencing his 2018 solo mixtape, Nam-joon said, “I had fun working on music, I think it will be completely different from ‘Mono’.”

Also Read

BTS Jin to turn into actor soon 
BTS Jin to turn into actor soon 

Kim SeokJin or Jin Hyung will soon make his acting debut. Kim...

“If ‘Mono’ recorded my 2016 to ’18, then I think this new album serves as my diary and archive for 2019 to ’22.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, K-Pop News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story