BTS spotted filming for undisclosed project

  • They were wearing casual clothes and had microphones attached to their collars.
  • Fans are speculating as to what the secret project they were filming for is yet to be revealed.
  • BTS’ iconic show was last aired in October 2021.
BTS might be making a triumphant comeback soon! Around the former BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE) office, the seven BTS members were seen filming for an unidentified project in Gangnam.

The seven lads were photographed in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu in Seoul, South Korea. They were wearing casual clothing, as observed by passersby, and had microphones wired into the collars of their shirts. They displayed the ideal harmony between them all, being their charming selves. Fans are curious as to what the secret may be because they were filming for something that has not yet been made public. Notably, the neighborhood holds significance for BTS because it is where they used to live, and a camera crew was spotted following them around.

Additionally, member Jin shared some of his own images of the members donning the same attire that onlookers in the Gangnam district had seen. Jin shared several attempts to take some solo pictures in pictures, but Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope all appeared to be in the way. The rest of them appear to be photobombing him with a tonne of amusing positions and faces as he writes in the caption, “Please let me take a photo alone.”

As they think that this is a “Run BTS” shot, ARMYs’ mental cogs are turning rapidly. After episode 156 aired earlier in October 2021, the septet’s iconic show took a vacation. However, the group made a commitment to return, and now that chapter two is still in progress and the group is concentrating more on solo projects than on group activities, it feels like the right time for the show to return.

