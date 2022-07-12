BTS to feature in three new Disney+ programs

BTS are set to feature in three new shows on Disney+.

BTS are set to feature in three new shows on Disney+ following a new content agreement between The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and HYBE Entertainment.

The new global content relationship, which was revealed today (July 12) through The Hollywood Reporter, will see the two firms work together to produce five new titles, including three exclusive series involving BTS or a few of their members.

One of the future releases will be BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA, an exclusive 4K concert video that captures BTS’s live performance at Sofi Stadium in November. Following the worldwide pandemic, the event was the first time in two years that K-pop superstars met fans in person.

In the Soup: Friendcation, an original travel reality programme, will also have a star-studded cast that includes V from BTS, Seo-jun Park from Itaewon Class, Woo-shik Choi from Parasite, Hyung-sik Park from Peakboy, and others. The show’s premise follows five friends as they go on a surprise trip and participate in a variety of enjoyable activities.

Wrapping up the forthcoming trio of BTS programming is an original docu-series, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, following “the incredible journey of 21st century pop icons BTS”, according to Disney. “With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.”

Disney’s APAC head of content Jessica Kam-Engle said of the entertainment conglomerate’s collaboration with HYBE and BTS: “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways.

“We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

BTS announced earlier this month that during the group’s hiatus, they want to continue making music with a focus on separate projects. J-hope of the group just unveiled the track listing for his upcoming Friday release, “Jack In The Box,” his first solo album (July 15).

While Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth on the song “Left And Right,” rapper Suga confirmed last month that he is working on a follow-up to his 2020 release, “D-2.”

Elsewhere, vocalist V has said he has no regrets about his shelving previously unreleased solo material. “I just tell myself the next song should be better than the previous one and go make it,” he told Weverse Magazine. “I feel like I want to be as objective as I can be with myself when it comes to the songs I make.”

Jimin, meanwhile, has spoken about his wish to create music that is “more raw”. “That might include a more mature side, too,” he said, “but what I’m really interested in is showing something closer to my real, personal rawness directly in a format like music or music videos.

“By doing so, I think maybe I can show something I never have before.”