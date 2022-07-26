Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • BTS V beats BLACKPINK and becomes 6th most followed K-pop idol on IG
BTS V beats BLACKPINK and becomes 6th most followed K-pop idol on IG

BTS V beats BLACKPINK and becomes 6th most followed K-pop idol on IG

Articles
Advertisement
BTS V beats BLACKPINK and becomes 6th most followed K-pop idol on IG

BTS V beats BLACKPINK and becomes 6th most followed K-pop idol on IG

Advertisement
  • BTS V beats BLACKPINK and becomes 6th most followed K-pop idol on IG.
  • BTS’s V has amassed 47.8 million followers on Instagram.
  • He is the only K-pop singer to make it to the top 10 list of Korean music idols.
Advertisement

BTS V beats BLACKPINK, which gains 0.1 million more Instagram followers.

BTS’s V has amassed 47.8 million followers on Instagram, breaking BLACKPINK’s previous record of 47.7 million followers. He is now the 6th most followed K-pop idol on the platform.

V, a member of the well-known South Korean band BTS, launched an Instagram account in December 2021 and quickly rose to fame due to his endearing demeanour.

2011 saw the addition of V as the group’s sixth member. The singer, who was the second-youngest member of the group, attracted a sizable fan base right away.

Since being the most followed male K-pop idol on Instagram, V has reached new heights. He is the only K-pop singer to make it to the top 10 list of Korean music idols, and he is also placed ninth for his engagement rate.

2011 saw the addition of V as the group’s sixth member. The singer, who was the second-youngest member of the group, attracted a sizable fan base right away.

Advertisement

Also Read

Fans react to BTS V’s awkward encounter with Korean government official at the Busan Expo ceremony
Fans react to BTS V’s awkward encounter with Korean government official at the Busan Expo ceremony

BTS Member V had an awkward moment on stage during a Busan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pathaan writer reveals the lines that make him 'cringe'
Pathaan writer reveals the lines that make him 'cringe'
'Dragonslayer' to release in 4K Ultra HD with exciting features
'Dragonslayer' to release in 4K Ultra HD with exciting features
Fast X trailer getting legacy of the original cast back together
Fast X trailer getting legacy of the original cast back together
Navya Naveli Nanda wishes Abhishek Bachchan with throwback pics on birthday
Navya Naveli Nanda wishes Abhishek Bachchan with throwback pics on birthday
McFarlane Toys is giving
McFarlane Toys is giving "The Dark Knight" build-A wave collection
Prince Harry argues in support of royal inbreeding in the striking book 'Spare'
Prince Harry argues in support of royal inbreeding in the striking book 'Spare'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story