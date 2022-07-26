BTS V beats BLACKPINK and becomes 6th most followed K-pop idol on IG.

Fans react to BTS V’s awkward encounter with Korean government official at the Busan Expo ceremony
BTS V beats BLACKPINK, which gains 0.1 million more Instagram followers.
BTS’s V has amassed 47.8 million followers on Instagram, breaking BLACKPINK’s previous record of 47.7 million followers. He is now the 6th most followed K-pop idol on the platform.
V, a member of the well-known South Korean band BTS, launched an Instagram account in December 2021 and quickly rose to fame due to his endearing demeanour.
2011 saw the addition of V as the group’s sixth member. The singer, who was the second-youngest member of the group, attracted a sizable fan base right away.
Since being the most followed male K-pop idol on Instagram, V has reached new heights. He is the only K-pop singer to make it to the top 10 list of Korean music idols, and he is also placed ninth for his engagement rate.
