BTS V  helped local restaurant and got 13 million vlog views

Kim Taehyung aka V’s vlog forced a restaurant to ask a number of patrons to leave.

After the vlog went live, the restaurant ran out of food and ingredients.

The Bangtan Boys recently announced that they will be producing songs on their own for some time.

BTS V was spotted in South Korea’s Han River and a well-known park nearby. He not only completed a dental session while it was being filmed, but he then moved on to buy corn from a nearby vendor. Currently, the video has received over 13 million views on social media.

BTS is one of the best boy bands in the entire globe, not just in Asia, and a large part of their success can be attributed to how well they treat their ARMYs, as their fans are known. In the wake of breaking news, the septet and their managing company’s decision to discontinue weekly vlogs is a relief, and it appears that this choice is also having an impact on a number of South Korean enterprises. The popularity of Kim Taehyung aka V’s vlog forced a restaurant to ask a number of patrons to leave.

Apparently, V’s recent vlog for their official channel has boosted tourism and the business of every area he went on that day, according to recent claims made by a group of followers in South Korea. After the vlog went live, the restaurant he visited in the video had so many guests that they ran out of food and ingredients, forcing some people to leave without eating.

The Bangtan Boys recently declared that they will be producing songs on their own for some time, but promised to reunite as a group shortly. The impact of their alleged hiatus news was so great that the stock market immediately plummeted. On the other hand, the seven members will soon release their own albums, and J-rendition Hope’s has already been getting a lot of positive feedback from the crowd.

