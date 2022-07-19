Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
BTS V  helped local restaurant and got 13 million vlog views

BTS V  helped local restaurant and got 13 million vlog views

Articles
Advertisement
BTS V  helped local restaurant and got 13 million vlog views

Kim Taehyung aka V’s vlog forced a restaurant to ask a number of patrons to leave.

Advertisement
  • Kim Taehyung aka V’s vlog forced a restaurant to ask a number of patrons to leave.
  • After the vlog went live, the restaurant ran out of food and ingredients.
  • The Bangtan Boys recently announced that they will be producing songs on their own for some time.
Advertisement

BTS V was spotted in South Korea’s Han River and a well-known park nearby. He not only completed a dental session while it was being filmed, but he then moved on to buy corn from a nearby vendor. Currently, the video has received over 13 million views on social media.

Also Read

BTS spotted filming for undisclosed project
BTS spotted filming for undisclosed project

They were wearing casual clothes and had microphones attached to their collars....

BTS is one of the best boy bands in the entire globe, not just in Asia, and a large part of their success can be attributed to how well they treat their ARMYs, as their fans are known. In the wake of breaking news, the septet and their managing company’s decision to discontinue weekly vlogs is a relief, and it appears that this choice is also having an impact on a number of South Korean enterprises. The popularity of Kim Taehyung aka V’s vlog forced a restaurant to ask a number of patrons to leave.

Apparently, V’s recent vlog for their official channel has boosted tourism and the business of every area he went on that day, according to recent claims made by a group of followers in South Korea. After the vlog went live, the restaurant he visited in the video had so many guests that they ran out of food and ingredients, forcing some people to leave without eating.

The Bangtan Boys recently declared that they will be producing songs on their own for some time, but promised to reunite as a group shortly. The impact of their alleged hiatus news was so great that the stock market immediately plummeted. On the other hand, the seven members will soon release their own albums, and J-rendition Hope’s has already been getting a lot of positive feedback from the crowd.

Also Read

BTS to feature in three new Disney+ programs
BTS to feature in three new Disney+ programs

BTS are set to feature in three new shows on Disney+. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zainab Shabbir looks attractive and startling in white attire
Zainab Shabbir looks attractive and startling in white attire
Sajal Aly to feature in series based on urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'
Sajal Aly to feature in series based on urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada'
Fiza Ali stuns the audience with her powerful vocals at a wedding
Fiza Ali stuns the audience with her powerful vocals at a wedding
Hrithik Roshan attends Saba Azad's Lollapalooza event
Hrithik Roshan attends Saba Azad's Lollapalooza event
Merub Ali Looks Glamourous In Black Valvet Outfit
Merub Ali Looks Glamourous In Black Valvet Outfit
Faisal Quraishi Gives List Of New Brilliant Pakistani Actors
Faisal Quraishi Gives List Of New Brilliant Pakistani Actors
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story