BTS’s J-Hope reveals real purpose and goal of being a solo artist

BTS’s J-Hope reveals the real purpose and goal of being a solo artist.

J-Hope, a member of BTS, has recently attracted a lot of attention for his solo album, “Jack In The Box.”

J-Hope claimed he never considered making popular songs only to get them to chart high instead he always wanted to make the music he wanted.

BTS’s J-Hope recently discussed the underlying reason behind releasing his debut album as a solo artist in an interview.

One of the most well-known South Korean pop groups, BTS, has won millions of fans’ hearts with its superb songs and endearing personas.

No, J-Hope replied, “I didn’t consider including what the pop market has to offer. Even a slight consideration of the trend would turn the album on its head.

Nowadays, I hear a lot of house music, similar to what you could hear in a club. It was always just about being me and doing what I want to do; getting on a chart was never an option for me.

