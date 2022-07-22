Bushra Iqbal files a lawsuit against Dania Shah

Advertisement
  • Amir Liaquat’s post-mortem case is still in court
  • Dania Malik, the late Aamir Liaquat’s wife, petitioned the Sindh High Court for the exhumation of her husband’s body
  •  Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal has announced that she will file a complaint in FIA Cyber Crime against them.
Weeks after Aamir Liaquat’s passing, his post-mortem case is still in court. A few days ago, Dania Malik, the late Aamir Liaquat’s wife, petitioned the Sindh High Court for the exhumation of her husband’s body since his ex-wife Bushra Iqbal and her kids refused to permit the autopsy. Aamir Liaquat’s body was to be exhumed and sent for a post-mortem examination, but Bushra Iqbal and her children’s efforts and struggles forced the court to defer the order of the autopsy.

Bushra Iqbal Files A Case Against Dania Shah And Her Mother

In recent days, Dania Shah and her mother have arrived at the court for the exhumation, and Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal has announced that she will file a complaint in FIA Cyber Crime against them.

 

A post shared by Dr Bushra Iqbal (@syedabushraiqbal)

Bushra Iqbal previously said that women like Dania Shah are gold diggers who will do anything for money.

 

Here we have gathered some public reviews on Bushra Iqbal’s latest statement, have a look!

