Bushra Iqbal files a lawsuit against Dania Shah

Amir Liaquat’s post-mortem case is still in court

Dania Malik, the late Aamir Liaquat’s wife, petitioned the Sindh High Court for the exhumation of her husband’s body

Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal has announced that she will file a complaint in FIA Cyber Crime against them.

Advertisement

Weeks after Aamir Liaquat’s passing, his post-mortem case is still in court. A few days ago, Dania Malik, the late Aamir Liaquat’s wife, petitioned the Sindh High Court for the exhumation of her husband’s body since his ex-wife Bushra Iqbal and her kids refused to permit the autopsy. Aamir Liaquat’s body was to be exhumed and sent for a post-mortem examination, but Bushra Iqbal and her children’s efforts and struggles forced the court to defer the order of the autopsy.

In recent days, Dania Shah and her mother have arrived at the court for the exhumation, and Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal has announced that she will file a complaint in FIA Cyber Crime against them.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dr Bushra Iqbal (@syedabushraiqbal) Advertisement

Bushra Iqbal previously said that women like Dania Shah are gold diggers who will do anything for money.

Advertisement ایسی بھی کیا پیسے کی کالچ کہ جان مال عزت سب کھا جاؤ کسی انسان کا۔۔وہ بھی جھوٹ اور الزامات کی بنیاد پہ۔۔ دنیا کی عدالت میں انسان کتنے ہی جھوٹ بول لے لیکن اللہ کی عدالت میں زبان نہیں اعضاء بولیں گے، وہاں جب سی سی ٹی وی چلیں گے تو کوئی راہ فرار نہیں ملے گی۔#FearAllah #AllahKnowsAll — Dr Bushra Iqbal🇵🇰 (@DrBushraIqbal) July 20, 2022

Here we have gathered some public reviews on Bushra Iqbal’s latest statement, have a look!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Bushra Iqbal urges for prayers on late Aamir Liaquat’s chehlum Late Aamir Liaquat Hussain's first and ex-wife Syeda Busra Iqbal shared a...