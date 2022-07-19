Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bushra Iqbal urges for prayers on late Aamir Liaquat’s chehlum

Bushra Iqbal urges for prayers on late Aamir Liaquat’s chehlum

Articles
Advertisement
Bushra Iqbal urges for prayers on late Aamir Liaquat’s chehlum

Bushra Iqbal urges for prayers on late Aamir Liaquat’s chehlum

Advertisement
  • Late Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s first and ex-wife Syeda Busra Iqbal shared a tweet.
  • The former spouse urged followers to pray for the departed soul’s Maghfirah.
  • Fans and followers prayed for the late Aamir Liaquat on social media.
Advertisement

Late Aamir Liaquat’s first and ex-wife Syeda Busra Iqbal requested for prayers on the day of his Chehlum. The former spouse of Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has urged followers to pray for the departed soul’s Maghfirah (forgiveness) ( 40th Day post death). She shared the news of the host’s Chehlum with the audience and advised them to pray.

Taking it to Twitter Syeda Bushra Iqbal wrote, “May Allah Pak forgive Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain (Marhoom) and elevate his ranks above there, may Allah forgive his wrongdoings and accept his forgiveness. Today is the 40th day since he has passed away. You all are requested to pray for the forgiveness of the deceased.”

Fans prayed for Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s Maghfirah (pardon). One supporter claimed to have prayed for him in Salah. The other admirers mentioned how fondly they remembered him. Many followers prayed for Bushra and gave her thanks for what she was doing for her ex-husband. Some of her followers accused her of not having inquired about her ex-husband when he was still alive. Many people encouraged her and praised her for having such a big heart that they forgot about everything.

One fans wrote, “Some people are so unlucky, they themselves ruin the beautiful life they are blessed with…I really feel for you, your family and the departed soul. May ALLAH elevate his ranks and give all the happiness to you and your kids a day you stay away from worries.”

Also Read

Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal pens heartfelt birthday wish for son
Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal pens heartfelt birthday wish for son

Bushra Iqbal wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for her son. Aamir Liaquat...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Girls' Trip Films Like
Watch: Girls' Trip Films Like "80 for Brady" for All Generations
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle avoiding drama before coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle avoiding drama before coronation
Best Horror Films with Asylum Settings, From
Best Horror Films with Asylum Settings, From "Unsane" to "Shock Corridor"
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive strange treatment at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to receive strange treatment at palace
Inside of intimate wedding preparations of Shaheen Shah Afridi
Inside of intimate wedding preparations of Shaheen Shah Afridi
Hina Ashfaque wins hearts with latest pictures
Hina Ashfaque wins hearts with latest pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story