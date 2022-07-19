Bushra Iqbal urges for prayers on late Aamir Liaquat’s chehlum

Late Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s first and ex-wife Syeda Busra Iqbal shared a tweet.

The former spouse urged followers to pray for the departed soul’s Maghfirah.

Fans and followers prayed for the late Aamir Liaquat on social media.

Late Aamir Liaquat’s first and ex-wife Syeda Busra Iqbal requested for prayers on the day of his Chehlum. The former spouse of Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has urged followers to pray for the departed soul’s Maghfirah (forgiveness) ( 40th Day post death). She shared the news of the host’s Chehlum with the audience and advised them to pray.

Taking it to Twitter Syeda Bushra Iqbal wrote, “May Allah Pak forgive Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain (Marhoom) and elevate his ranks above there, may Allah forgive his wrongdoings and accept his forgiveness. Today is the 40th day since he has passed away. You all are requested to pray for the forgiveness of the deceased.”

Fans prayed for Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s Maghfirah (pardon). One supporter claimed to have prayed for him in Salah. The other admirers mentioned how fondly they remembered him. Many followers prayed for Bushra and gave her thanks for what she was doing for her ex-husband. Some of her followers accused her of not having inquired about her ex-husband when he was still alive. Many people encouraged her and praised her for having such a big heart that they forgot about everything.

One fans wrote, “Some people are so unlucky, they themselves ruin the beautiful life they are blessed with…I really feel for you, your family and the departed soul. May ALLAH elevate his ranks and give all the happiness to you and your kids a day you stay away from worries.”

