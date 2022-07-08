Camila Cabello commented on forming new romantic relationship

Camila Cabello commented on forming a new romantic relationship.

Before that she broke up with Shawn Mendes.

She is less concerned with finding love and more concerned with having fun.

Camila Cabello recently talked about starting a new love relationship after splitting from Shawn Mendes.

The Havana hitmaker revealed during her interview with the Cosmopolitan UK that she is less concerned with finding love and more concerned with having fun.

I don’t put a lot of stress on it, the 25-year-old singer stated. I simply want to socialise and make friends, and over the past year, I’ve made a tonne of wonderful ones.

She said, “I don’t put any pressure on it, but if something happens, then that’s incredibly great.

“Yes, love, oh my God, love,” I used to say before, but now I’m just trying to have fun.

“I simply want to enjoy my life and make wonderful friends. It’s amazing if something more emerges from [them] if so, Cabello continued.

Before beginning a relationship with Mendes in 2019, the singer dated Matthew Hussey from 2018 to 2019.

Earlier, the 25-year-old pop sensation bared her lean midriff and showed her cleavage while posing for the sexy photos in a small crop top.

The singer-songwriter looked stunning as she released the sexy photos, showcasing her amazing form.

The singer wore the item with a pair of stonewash denim while posing in what seemed to be a backstage dressing area.

