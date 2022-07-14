Camilla is preparing to be dubbed Queen Consort

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles’ wife, is apparently following in the Queen’s footsteps in order to win over the British people for her next big royal duty.

Camilla, who will be 75 on July 17 and is commemorating the occasion by guest editing Country Life magazine, has become the Queen’s mirror.

Will Lloyd, writing for UnHerd, said: “Suspicions about her have lasted. Only 13 percent of the public believe Camilla should be Queen.

“In the run up to her birthday next week, newspapers wonder how Camilla has ‘won everyone round’, but she remains, in tabloidese, a ‘controversial figure’.

“The public are persistent Diana partisans. They do not get on with it. Like some of our politicians, for them it is eternally 1997, and Diana’s car will always be heading towards a smash.

“Against this sentimental legend, Camilla has nothing to offer but her Jack Russell terriers, being ‘nice’ to photographers, and that time she laughed at some Inuit throat singers.

“She becomes a mirror of her mother-in-law — a quiet enigma.”

The 96-year-old monarch startled Britons in February when she declared that Camilla will be dubbed Queen Consort when Charles ascends to the throne.

Camilla’s position at the heart of the Royal Family has been cemented after she was previously considered an outsider.

On Camilla’s 50th birthday, Prince Charles hosted a party at Highgrove.

Some saw the Duchess as a problematic figure at the time because of her romance with Princess Diana’s husband, the Prince of Wales, who is now her husband.