Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Camilla offered ” hand of friendship” to Kate and Meghan Markle

Camilla offered ” hand of friendship” to Kate and Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
Camilla offered ” hand of friendship” to Kate and Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Cornwall will turn 75 on Sunday, July 17.

Advertisement
  • Camilla “extended the hand of friendship” to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
  • The Duchess of Cornwall will turn 75 on Sunday, July 17.
  • She has already donated books to kids all around Britain and filmed a documentary.
Advertisement

Camilla, the Duchess “extended the hand of friendship” to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle once they became members of the royal family, an authority claimed.

Also Read

Camilla feels “petrified” to give speeches
Camilla feels “petrified” to give speeches

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will celebrate her 75th birthday this weekend. She...

A royal expert, Emily Andrews, said that the Duchess of Cornwall is “always welcoming of other royal women.”

Ms. Andrews went on to say that Camilla had a “good relationship” with both Kate and Meghan and that she “extended the hand of friendship” to both of them.

Ms. Andrews claimed the following in an article: She wrote, “Always welcoming of other royal women, she extended the hand of friendship to both Kate and Meghan – and enjoys a good relationship with both.”

Meanwhile, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will turn 75 on Sunday, July 17. As part of her ongoing celebrations, she has already donated books to kids all around Britain and filmed a documentary. But last month, she also had a conversation with the media to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee. She talked about the royal consorting advice she received from Prince Philip in the interview.

Advertisement

Also Read

Duchess Camilla discusses about her marriage with Prince Charles
Duchess Camilla discusses about her marriage with Prince Charles

Camilla spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles and how they maintain...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story