Camilla offered ” hand of friendship” to Kate and Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Cornwall will turn 75 on Sunday, July 17.

Camilla “extended the hand of friendship” to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Cornwall will turn 75 on Sunday, July 17.

She has already donated books to kids all around Britain and filmed a documentary.

Advertisement

Camilla, the Duchess “extended the hand of friendship” to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle once they became members of the royal family, an authority claimed.

Also Read Camilla feels “petrified” to give speeches Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will celebrate her 75th birthday this weekend. She...

A royal expert, Emily Andrews, said that the Duchess of Cornwall is “always welcoming of other royal women.”

Ms. Andrews went on to say that Camilla had a “good relationship” with both Kate and Meghan and that she “extended the hand of friendship” to both of them.

Ms. Andrews claimed the following in an article: She wrote, “Always welcoming of other royal women, she extended the hand of friendship to both Kate and Meghan – and enjoys a good relationship with both.”

Meanwhile, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will turn 75 on Sunday, July 17. As part of her ongoing celebrations, she has already donated books to kids all around Britain and filmed a documentary. But last month, she also had a conversation with the media to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee. She talked about the royal consorting advice she received from Prince Philip in the interview.

Advertisement

Also Read Duchess Camilla discusses about her marriage with Prince Charles Camilla spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles and how they maintain...