Camilla offered ” hand of friendship” to Kate and Meghan Markle

Camilla feels “petrified” to give speeches
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will celebrate her 75th birthday this weekend. She...
Camilla, the Duchess “extended the hand of friendship” to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle once they became members of the royal family, an authority claimed.
A royal expert, Emily Andrews, said that the Duchess of Cornwall is “always welcoming of other royal women.”
Ms. Andrews went on to say that Camilla had a “good relationship” with both Kate and Meghan and that she “extended the hand of friendship” to both of them.
Meanwhile, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will turn 75 on Sunday, July 17. As part of her ongoing celebrations, she has already donated books to kids all around Britain and filmed a documentary. But last month, she also had a conversation with the media to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee. She talked about the royal consorting advice she received from Prince Philip in the interview.
