Camilla predicted that after Harry married Meghan, his children would have a ‘ginger afro.’

Duchess Camilla is said to have made a derogatory remark about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Camilla is said to have told her step-son in 2016 that it would be ‘funny’ if his children had ‘ginger Afro hair.’

According to author Tom Bower, the joke was apparently made about Meghan’s African American race and Harry’s ginger hair.

Sources close to Camilla have dismissed the rumour as “nonsense.”

Meghan Markle revealed to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that she was targeted because of her race within The Firm, which was a major source of her distress and depression.

“There were concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born during those months when I was pregnant,” Meghan said in the interview.

“That conversation, I will never share,” Harry added. I was surprised and awkward at the time.”