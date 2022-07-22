Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Camilla predicted that after Harry married Meghan, his children would have a ‘ginger afro.’
Camilla predicted that after Harry married Meghan, his children would have a ‘ginger afro.’

Camilla predicted that after Harry married Meghan, his children would have a ‘ginger afro.’

Articles
Advertisement
Camilla predicted that after Harry married Meghan, his children would have a ‘ginger afro.’

Camilla predicted that after Harry married Meghan, his children would have a ‘ginger afro.’

Advertisement

Duchess Camilla is said to have made a derogatory remark about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Camilla is said to have told her step-son in 2016 that it would be ‘funny’ if his children had ‘ginger Afro hair.’

According to author Tom Bower, the joke was apparently made about Meghan’s African American race and Harry’s ginger hair.

Also Read

Meghan Markle accused of using her trip to Rwanda as a fashion shoot
Meghan Markle accused of using her trip to Rwanda as a fashion shoot

According to Tom Bower's explosive book, Meghan Markle allegedly turned her trip...

Sources close to Camilla have dismissed the rumour as “nonsense.”

Advertisement

Meghan Markle revealed to Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that she was targeted because of her race within The Firm, which was a major source of her distress and depression.

“There were concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born during those months when I was pregnant,” Meghan said in the interview.

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feared they had a ‘mole’ in their friend group
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feared they had a ‘mole’ in their friend group

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are worrying about their friend group. The...

“That conversation, I will never share,” Harry added. I was surprised and awkward at the time.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kiara's family confirms the marriage, Sidharth arrives at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace
Kiara's family confirms the marriage, Sidharth arrives at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace
Chak De India girls reunite at Chitrashi Rawat's wedding reception
Chak De India girls reunite at Chitrashi Rawat's wedding reception
Joey King and Fiancé Steven Piet celebrate their fourth anniversary  
Joey King and Fiancé Steven Piet celebrate their fourth anniversary  
Dananeer Mobeen's beautiful pictures from Islamabad
Dananeer Mobeen's beautiful pictures from Islamabad
Kit Harington talks about the prospect of a Jon snow-centered
Kit Harington talks about the prospect of a Jon snow-centered "Game of Thrones" Spinoff
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story