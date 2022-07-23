Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Camilla the Duchess is “not the racist royal,” Oprah and Meghan discussed
Camilla the Duchess is “not the racist royal,” Oprah and Meghan discussed

Camilla the Duchess is “not the racist royal,” Oprah and Meghan discussed

Articles
Advertisement
Camilla the Duchess is “not the racist royal,” Oprah and Meghan discussed

Camilla the Duchess is “not the racist royal,” Oprah and Meghan discussed

Advertisement
  • Duchess Camilla was never racist towards Meghan Markle.
  • Prince Charles’ stepmother joked with Harry about his future grandson’s hair being a ‘ginger afro’.
  • Author Tom Bower claims in new book that Camilla once told Harry it would be ‘funny’ if his kids had ginger afro hair.
Advertisement

Camilla, the Dutchess treated Meghan Markle, says insider badly.

As per the writer Tom Bower’s new book, spouse of Prince Charles once messes with Harry over his then sweetheart, Meghan Markle, being an African-American in 2016.

She told her step-child it would be ‘interesting’ assuming his children had ‘ginger Afro hair’.

Answering the case, one profoundly positioned source said: “Camilla isn’t bigoted — I can tell you completely she isn’t the regal who Harry and Meghan were discussing.”

The book says in the beginning of Harry and Markle’s sentiment in 2016, the Duchess of Cornwall — Harry’s stepmother — commented during one discussion with her stepson about his future grandson’s hair being a ‘ginger afro’.

Prior, Page Six detailed that Harry and Camilla never could foster a blooming bond over the course of Harry’s time in UK.

Advertisement

Yes, Harry may not love Camilla, but that goes back years — way before he met Meghan and their marriage. And that has nothing to do with any alleged racism.”

Also Read

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Beatrice’s talented son makes an impression
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Beatrice’s talented son makes an impression

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares Christopher with ex-fiancée Dara Huang. Christopher joined his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story