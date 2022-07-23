Camilla the Duchess is “not the racist royal,” Oprah and Meghan discussed

Duchess Camilla was never racist towards Meghan Markle.

Prince Charles’ stepmother joked with Harry about his future grandson’s hair being a ‘ginger afro’.

Author Tom Bower claims in new book that Camilla once told Harry it would be ‘funny’ if his kids had ginger afro hair.

Camilla, the Dutchess treated Meghan Markle, says insider badly.

As per the writer Tom Bower’s new book, spouse of Prince Charles once messes with Harry over his then sweetheart, Meghan Markle, being an African-American in 2016.

She told her step-child it would be ‘interesting’ assuming his children had ‘ginger Afro hair’.

Answering the case, one profoundly positioned source said: “Camilla isn’t bigoted — I can tell you completely she isn’t the regal who Harry and Meghan were discussing.”

The book says in the beginning of Harry and Markle’s sentiment in 2016, the Duchess of Cornwall — Harry’s stepmother — commented during one discussion with her stepson about his future grandson’s hair being a ‘ginger afro’.

Prior, Page Six detailed that Harry and Camilla never could foster a blooming bond over the course of Harry’s time in UK.

Yes, Harry may not love Camilla, but that goes back years — way before he met Meghan and their marriage. And that has nothing to do with any alleged racism.”

