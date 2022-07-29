Camilla turns heads with her stylish appearance at Commonwealth Games

Prince Charles and Camilla attended the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Camilla wore a daring but stylish navy jumpsuit for the occasion.

They were joined by Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s entry on their most recent royal expedition featured more fashionable details than just their antique car.

The royal couple travelled in Charles’ environmentally friendly Aston Martin, which runs on wine and cheese byproducts, to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday night. Camilla was the fashion standout in a daring but stylish navy jumpsuit, driving alongside Charles in his go-to suit and distinctive handkerchief.

The 75-year-old prince was last seen wearing the fashionable ensemble in 2019 during the couple’s trip of New Zealand. One of Camilla’s go-to fashion designers, Anna Valentine, created an all-in-one outfit with wide-legged pants, a visible zipper down the torso, and white piping at the edge of the three-quarter length sleeves. Later, when it started to become chilly in the evening, Camilla added a cream shawl as an accessory.

72 member states are invited to participate in the Commonwealth Games’ range of sporting competitions. With the exception of 1942 and 1946, they have been held every four years since their inception in 1930 under the name British Empire Games, and numerous members of the royal family frequently attend. Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, also joined Charles and Camilla in Birmingham.

Because Camilla loves the simple jumpsuit so much, it looks like she has one with a jacket that she just wore to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She took off the navy jacket she was wearing to the Party at the Palace event in June before going on stage to stand next to her husband as he gave a moving address in honour of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.