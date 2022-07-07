Camille Fishel Michael Rubin’s girlfriend got hospitalised

Camille Fishel was hospitalised after falling off the stage.

Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel had to go to the hospital after falling off the stage at their opulent Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

After Michael Rubin’s model girlfriend unintentionally face-planted and needed to be transported to the hospital, Rubin was forced to leave the star-studded party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin)

What a bizarre evening. Nothing better than the finale – @camillefishel doing a face plant off the stage and ending up with a quick hospital visit,” The Fanatics CEO wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Amazing impromptu performances by Drake, Meek, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi, 21 Savage, Quavo, Ferg, Lil Durk, Fab, Zack Bia, Diplo, Chase B, and Miguel.

“Thanks Camille for making me miss my own party,” he continued. She has a few bruises and a pretty damaged ego, but jokes aside, she’s well and prepared to make up for it next year!