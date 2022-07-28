Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Candace Cameron Bure says it’s ‘all good’ as she talks to JoJo Siwa after ‘rudest celebrity’ backlash
Candace Cameron Bure says it’s ‘all good’ as she talks to JoJo Siwa after ‘rudest celebrity’ backlash

Candace Cameron Bure says it’s ‘all good’ as she talks to JoJo Siwa after ‘rudest celebrity’ backlash

Articles
Advertisement
Candace Cameron Bure says it’s ‘all good’ as she talks to JoJo Siwa after ‘rudest celebrity’ backlash

Candace Cameron Bure says it’s ‘all good’ as she talks to JoJo Siwa after ‘rudest celebrity’ backlash

Advertisement
  • Candace Cameron Bure responded to JoJo Siwa’s accusation that she’s the rudest celebrity she’s ever met. 
  • She said the pair had a “fantastic chat” and that there was “no drama”.
  • Siwa previously said they first met at the Fuller House premiere when she was 11.
Advertisement

Candace Cameron Bure addresses JoJo Siwa’s accusations that she’s the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. Tuesday, the 46-year-old actress posted an Instagram video saying she had contacted Siwa and everything was “fine.”

Candace was “shocked” by Jojo’s TikTok clip, she said in her video “Candace’s Car Chronicles.” After reading the tweet, she contacted Jojo via a mutual acquaintance and her manager before launching into her DMs. “I finally spoke to Jojo this morning,” Bure said. We had a fantastic chat,” per ET.

The elder actress said Siwa said, “How are you?” I replied, “I’ve improved.” Why? Bure said she believed they met on the Kelly Clarkson Show, which went well, but Siwa had a different perspective. Siwa said the statement stems from a near-decade-old encounter with the singer. “She said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11′” “We were all on the red carpet, and I asked for a photo with you, but you said no. And then did what you were doing, taking photographs on the red carpet.'”

Bure claimed she apologised to Siwa, who repeated, “No, no, no. Nobody was mean. Adult me gets it.” Bure said the pair “had all the sensations and it was wonderful” “No drama.

Also Read

After being called the “rudest celeb” by Jojo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure clarifies
After being called the “rudest celeb” by Jojo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure clarifies

In a recent TikTok video, JoJo Siwa called Candace Cameron Bure the...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
“Beautiful Disaster” glimpses shows the romance between Dylan and Virginia
“Beautiful Disaster” glimpses shows the romance between Dylan and Virginia
Kate Middleton subverts royal protocol by reuniting with former teacher?
Kate Middleton subverts royal protocol by reuniting with former teacher?
Rihanna says she forgot her birthday because of Super Bowl performance
Rihanna says she forgot her birthday because of Super Bowl performance
Ranveer-Deepika mark the release of RJ Anmol & Amrita Rao's book
Ranveer-Deepika mark the release of RJ Anmol & Amrita Rao's book
Prince Harry great at writing about ‘toxicity’
Prince Harry great at writing about ‘toxicity’
Shakira to open up about her split from Gerard Pique
Shakira to open up about her split from Gerard Pique
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story