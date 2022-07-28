Candace Cameron Bure responded to JoJo Siwa’s accusation that she’s the rudest celebrity she’s ever met.

She said the pair had a “fantastic chat” and that there was “no drama”.

Siwa previously said they first met at the Fuller House premiere when she was 11.

Candace Cameron Bure addresses JoJo Siwa’s accusations that she’s the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. Tuesday, the 46-year-old actress posted an Instagram video saying she had contacted Siwa and everything was “fine.”

Candace was “shocked” by Jojo’s TikTok clip, she said in her video “Candace’s Car Chronicles.” After reading the tweet, she contacted Jojo via a mutual acquaintance and her manager before launching into her DMs. “I finally spoke to Jojo this morning,” Bure said. We had a fantastic chat,” per ET.

The elder actress said Siwa said, “How are you?” I replied, “I’ve improved.” Why? Bure said she believed they met on the Kelly Clarkson Show, which went well, but Siwa had a different perspective. Siwa said the statement stems from a near-decade-old encounter with the singer. “She said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11′” “We were all on the red carpet, and I asked for a photo with you, but you said no. And then did what you were doing, taking photographs on the red carpet.'”

Bure claimed she apologised to Siwa, who repeated, “No, no, no. Nobody was mean. Adult me gets it.” Bure said the pair “had all the sensations and it was wonderful” “No drama.

