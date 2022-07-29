Advertisement
  Candace Cameron Bure writes cryptically in a post, "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit."
Candace Cameron Bure writes cryptically in a post, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit.”

Candace Cameron Bure writes cryptically in a post, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit.”

Candace Cameron Bure writes cryptically in a post, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit.”

Candace Cameron Bure writes cryptically in a post, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit.”

  • Candace Cameron Bure’s cryptic social media post has left her fans scratching their heads.

In the midst of the JoJo Siwa feud, the 46-year-old Fuller House alum shared Philippians 2:3 on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. It says,

“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than ourselves.”

The “lesson,” according to Cameron Bure, is one that she is “continuing to learn.”

When Siwa, 19, called the Hallmark Channel actress the “rudest celebrity” she has ever met in a TikTok video on Sunday, the actress previously shared a verse from Isaiah in response.

“Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” the verse reads.

Cameron Bure apologized to the So You Think You Can Dance judge Tuesday, describing a conversation she once had with Siwa while trying to figure out “where [the diss] came from.”

Earlier, Candace responded to JoJo’s accusation with a video she posted on Instagram.

“Honestly I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend,” Candace explained.

Candace said that Jojo assured her once again it wasn’t a huge issue with her now, but Candace continued to express her sorrow over the situation. “Please, no. Especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way.

