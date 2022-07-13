Cardi B reveals why she never hired a babysitter for her daughter

Cardi B recently appeared in an interview.

The singer admits that she never had a nanny for her daughter.

The singer-songwriter realised she couldn’t trust anyone to take care of her baby.

Cardi B acknowledged that she never employed a babysitter to look after her kid Kulture.

The I Like It singer told Vogue Singapore during an interview why she never had a babysitter.

She said, “There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant.”

“Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle,” the singer added saying.

The singer-songwriter realised she couldn’t trust anyone to take care of her baby when Kulture was born.

The Bodak Yellow singer also claimed that she did not rely on her family “too much” for her child’s care in addition to not hiring a nanny.

“Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids. They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s. I am never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother,” she concluded.

