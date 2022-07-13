Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cardi B reveals why she never hired a babysitter for her daughter 

Cardi B reveals why she never hired a babysitter for her daughter 

Articles
Advertisement
Cardi B reveals why she never hired a babysitter for her daughter 

Cardi B reveals why she never hired a babysitter for her daughter 

Advertisement
  • Cardi B recently appeared in an interview.
  • The singer admits that she never had a nanny for her daughter.
  • The singer-songwriter realised she couldn’t trust anyone to take care of her baby.
Advertisement

Cardi B acknowledged that she never employed a babysitter to look after her kid Kulture.

The I Like It singer told Vogue Singapore during an interview why she never had a babysitter.

She said, “There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant.”

“Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle,” the singer added saying.

The singer-songwriter realised she couldn’t trust anyone to take care of her baby when Kulture was born.
The Bodak Yellow singer also claimed that she did not rely on her family “too much” for her child’s care in addition to not hiring a nanny.

Advertisement

“Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids. They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s. I am never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother,” she concluded.

Also Read

Cardi B denies hitting fan with her microphone
Cardi B denies hitting fan with her microphone

29-year-old took to Twitter to defend herself, saying: "It wasn't no fight"...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story