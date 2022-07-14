Cardi B supports Beyonce as she makes her first TikTok

Beyonce has gained more than 3.3 million followers since joining TikTok.

On Thursday afternoon, the 40-year-old singer posted her first video to the social media platform, showing her followers dancing and singing along to her most recent song, Break My Soul.

The one-minute video, which was compiled from fan uploads, included both common people and American rap icon Cardi B.

Beyonce captioned the post: “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”

The celebrity also used the hashtags for her next album, #RENAISSANCE, and #BREAKMYSOUL.

The sequel to the 2016 hit Lemonade, which was backed by a 65-minute film of the same name and debuted at the top of the charts worldwide, is Renaissance.

In July, Beyonce deleted all of her social media accounts, sparking rumours that new music was on the way.

After it was announced that Renaissance would arrive on July 29, it was made public that she will be the cover star of the July issue of British Vogue.