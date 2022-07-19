Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max content chief signs new 5-year contract

Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max content chief signs a new 5-year contract.

Casey Bloys, the chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, has extended his contract for an additional five years.

Around the same time that Bloys extended his agreement with the WarnerMedia brands, which are now owned and run by the newly established Warner Bros.

Discovery, he also managed to secure 140 Emmy nominations for HBO and Max programming for his new boss, WBD CEO David Zaslav.

Bloys’ re-signing comes at a time when Warner Bros. Discovery is searching for ways to save costs and is renowned for being a very creator-friendly programming executive.

The business, which was established following the completion of the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery in April, has pledged to discover $3 billion in cost-saving synergies over the following three years.

Among the first steps taken to save costs were the dismissal of several executives, the closure of CNN+, the cancellation of scripted programming at TBS and TNT, the investigation of a DC Entertainment makeover, and the suspension of production on Max originals in Europe.

While the majority of Warner Bros. Discovery is still in flux, keeping Bloys, who has been with HBO since 2004, for at least another five years will give the prestige brand HBO, the hot, young streamer HBO Max, as well as Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Discovery joint venture Magnolia Network (which he began overseeing this spring amid internal re-org post-merger), a sense of normalcy and established direction.

Bloys’ new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery calls for him to serve as HBO and HBO Max’s chief content officer for at least another five years, according to Puck, who broke the story on Sunday.

