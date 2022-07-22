As soon as Sania Khan’s murder became widely known, both the internet and famous people expressed their outrage on social media.

Pakistani stars like Ayesha Omar, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, and Samina Peerzada reacted to the news and grieved Khan’s murder.

Earlier on her TikTok account, Sania Khan shared, “going through a divorce as a South Asian Woman feels like you failed at life sometimes

Advertisement

The death of Pakistani-American photojournalist Sania Khan shook the nation’s social media. Her husband drove from his home in Georgia to Chicago, where he shot and killed the 29-year-old woman. Later, just as the police arrived at the crime site, he shot himself to death.

As soon as Sania Khan’s murder became widely known, both the internet and famous people expressed their outrage on social media.

Pakistani stars like Ayesha Omar, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, and Samina Peerzada reacted to the news and grieved Khan’s murder.

Advertisement



RIP Sania Khan! She decided to end an abusive marriage but her ex-husband killed her. Sadly she didn’t have support from her family or the society. Desi people care more about their reputation than their child’s happiness. A divorced daughter is better than a dead daughter!💔 pic.twitter.com/0B1F8TtPnm Advertisement — Komal Shahid (@ArmedWithWords) July 20, 2022

Earlier on her TikTok account, Sania Khan shared, “going through a divorce as a South Asian Woman feels like you failed at life sometimes. The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because ‘what will people say’ is isolating. It makes it harder for women to leave [a] marriage that they shouldn’t have been in, to begin with”. “It’s painful to walk away from someone you once loved. But it’s even more painful to love someone who is careless with your heart.” Also Read Noor Mukadam’s 1st death anniversary: Celebrities express their grief over the horrific incident Pakistani celebrities expressed their grief over Noor Mukadam's 1st death anniversary. One... Advertisement