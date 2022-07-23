Celebrities denounce the horrifying killing of Pakistani-American photojournalist Sania Khan
On July 23, Hamza Shehbaz took the oath of office as chief minister of Punjab. At Governor House in Lahore, the oath was delivered by Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman.
By winning 179 votes in the yesterday’s run-off elections, he kept his position as chief minister of Punjab. 186 votes were cast in favour of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, but 10 PML-Q votes were disregarded by Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari as a result of Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter. The odds were on Hamza’s side, and in the end, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi received 176 votes.
Here is how the Pakistani celebrities reacted. Multiple stars are speaking up against election results. Mawra Hocane, Maya Ali, and Farhan Saeed are just a few to name, among many others.
Shocked and disgusted!It’s not about supporting any particular party, how can you challenge nations verdict again and again. This isn’t politics if whoever is taking pride in it. Elections literally mean ppl elect. All I know is, this will further finish Pdm #punjabelectionsAdvertisement
— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) July 22, 2022
This is the real face of Pakistani politics. This is how we lost East Pakistan & today same happened. #PunjabCM #PunjabKaptaanKa #PunjabElections #BajwaSoldTheNation pic.twitter.com/HvDvF9SjbiAdvertisement
— Mishi khan (@mishilicious) July 22, 2022
