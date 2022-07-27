Celebrities Send Humayun Saeed Warm Birthday Messages

Noor Bukhari’s attacks on Humayun Saeed’s age
Noor Bukhari posted a story while she was watching the movie London...
Superstar Humayun Saeed is a talented and well-known Pakistani actor who has dominated screens for many years. He has established himself in the profession as one of the notable and top actors of Pakistan thanks to his excellent performing and endearing nature. One of the modest performers in the entertainment sector is thought of as Humayun.
Actor Humayun Saeed has turned 51 years old, and today is his birthday. On his birthday, friends, co-stars, and other celebrities showered Humayun with love and compliments. Check out how many celebrities, including Samina Humayun, Ahmed Ali Butt, Aijaz Aslam, Salman Saeed, Saba Faisal, and Fahad Mustafa, took to social media to wish Humayun a happy birthday!
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
 
Happy Birthday @iamhumayunsaeed brother 🤗
— Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) July 27, 2022
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to superstar Humayun Saeed!
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.