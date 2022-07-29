Advertisement
Celebrities shares their way of Celebrating Independence Day

Celebrities shares their way of Celebrating Independence Day

Celebrities shares their way of Celebrating Independence Day

Celebrities shares their way of Celebrating Independence Day

Oreo organised a grand event last night to commemorate their 75th anniversary. Famous Pakistani celebrities and their children attended the star-studded event. ‘Oreo’ organised a green and white themed event to highlight their home country, Pakistan. Hira Mani, Zara Noor Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Aiman Khan, Junaid Khan, Shehroz Sabzwari, and others were among the guests.

How Pakistani Actresses Celebrate Independence Day

How Pakistani Actresses Celebrate Independence Day

In a conversation with an online Magazine, some famous Pakistani actresses shared how they celebrate Pakistan’s independence day. The super stunning Iqra Aziz while sharing how she celebrates 14th August, mentioned that “I love the street shopping we used to do to celebrate 14th August. I love to buy those paper flag’s from stalls, and no matter how modern the world turns into those paper flags will always be the best part of 14th August. My mother is always very passionate and excited about celebrating 14th August. Last time she put a flag for more than a month. This 14th August I’ll give Kabir a flag so that he can just explore the colors of our flags for the time being as it’s a long way to go.”

How Pakistani Actresses Celebrate Independence Day

Zara Noor Abbas while sharing how she celebrated Independence day, stated that “I always celebrate 14th August with all the kids at our home because I remember when we were kids, our father used to bring those paper flags and we used to decorate our home with those paper flags. Even we used to decorate our car with flags and then go out to celebrate 14th August. I usually wear white and green dress on Independence day. My all time favorite patriotic Pakistani song is “Dil Dil Pakistan.”

How Pakistani Actresses Celebrate Independence Day

Aiman Khan while revealing her favorite patriotic song, said that “Dil Dil Pakistan is my all time favorite song.” Aiman further added that “we do celebrate Independence day as Muneeb love to celebrate 14th August. Muneeb always puts a flag on his car as well.”

How Pakistani Actresses Celebrate Independence Day

 

