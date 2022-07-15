Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Celebrities talks about tactics to keep children away from mobile phones
Celebrities talks about tactics to keep children away from mobile phones

Celebrities talks about tactics to keep children away from mobile phones

Articles
Advertisement
Celebrities talks about tactics to keep children away from mobile phones

Celebrities talks about tactics to keep children away from mobile phones

Advertisement
  • In her morning show Nida Yasir recently made an effort to shed light on various methods for keeping their children away from this thing.
  • Sarwat Gilani expressed her thoughts on how to deal with this situation
  • Sadia shared that she gave her daughter a bead set, which inspires her to design bracelets for herself. 
Advertisement

 

Mobile has undoubtedly caused a problem for all of the parents out there. Children’s screen time has become so intense that it is causing serious health problems. It is imperative that we take action to keep our children safe and secure. Nida Yasir recently made an effort to shed light on various methods for keeping their children away from this thing.

Sarwat Gilani, Sunita Marshal, Sadia Imam, and many other well-known industry figures appeared on the show. Sarwat Gilani expressed her thoughts on how to deal with this situation. Sarwat has always been very involved with her children, and her live art sessions with her children were our favourite thing.

Sadia gave her daughter a bead set, which inspires her to design bracelets for herself. True, we need to put in a lot more effort to help our children become productive members of society. More screen time leads to more irritability, stubbornness, and a slew of other bad habits. Within the constraints, everything appears to be in order. Everything in excess is bad. Take a look at the video below.

Sarwat shared that she is accustomed to bringing some art supplies with her, which provides entertainment for her children when they are bored or waiting for a flight. We appreciated her suggestions for keeping our children safe. Sadia Imam also spoke up and expressed her thoughts on the subject. She believes that certain creative abilities can be the most effective way to engage your children in healthy activity.

Also Read

Nida Yasir, Shaista Lodhi and Other Celebrities Spotted At Sadia Imam’s Scrumptious Dinner
Nida Yasir, Shaista Lodhi and Other Celebrities Spotted At Sadia Imam’s Scrumptious Dinner

Sadia Imam recently invited her coworkers and friends to an extraordinary get-together...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William threatened by Prince Harry's 'charm'
Prince William threatened by Prince Harry's 'charm'
Prince Andrew's photo with Virginia Giuffre proved real
Prince Andrew's photo with Virginia Giuffre proved real
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber rock matching leather jackets
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber rock matching leather jackets
Brad Pitt funny response to Shania Twain's viral song snub
Brad Pitt funny response to Shania Twain's viral song snub
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with stunning pictures
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with stunning pictures
Megan Fox flaunts her new Bob Hairstyle in the photos
Megan Fox flaunts her new Bob Hairstyle in the photos
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story