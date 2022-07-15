Celebrities talks about tactics to keep children away from mobile phones

In her morning show Nida Yasir recently made an effort to shed light on various methods for keeping their children away from this thing.

Mobile has undoubtedly caused a problem for all of the parents out there. Children’s screen time has become so intense that it is causing serious health problems. It is imperative that we take action to keep our children safe and secure. Nida Yasir recently made an effort to shed light on various methods for keeping their children away from this thing.

Sarwat Gilani, Sunita Marshal, Sadia Imam, and many other well-known industry figures appeared on the show. Sarwat Gilani expressed her thoughts on how to deal with this situation. Sarwat has always been very involved with her children, and her live art sessions with her children were our favourite thing.

Sadia gave her daughter a bead set, which inspires her to design bracelets for herself. True, we need to put in a lot more effort to help our children become productive members of society. More screen time leads to more irritability, stubbornness, and a slew of other bad habits. Within the constraints, everything appears to be in order. Everything in excess is bad. Take a look at the video below.

Sarwat shared that she is accustomed to bringing some art supplies with her, which provides entertainment for her children when they are bored or waiting for a flight. We appreciated her suggestions for keeping our children safe. Sadia Imam also spoke up and expressed her thoughts on the subject. She believes that certain creative abilities can be the most effective way to engage your children in healthy activity.

