Celebs whose separation shocked everyone

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married on June 9, 2019.

Charu had started sharing cryptic posts that hinted all is not well in paradise.

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra had an ugly break-up.

Marriages in the showbiz world have always been the most talked about event amongst fans. Some actors believe in sharing every personal detail regarding their life while others believe in keeping it to themselves. Similarly, while some actors get hitched and promise forever, there are some marriages that unfortunately never work out as planned. Having said that, let’s take a look at the celebs whose separations came as a shocking wave for their fans.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married on June 9, 2019. Reportedly, the couple had started facing troubles in marriage within the first year and they even lived separately during the lockdown period. The couple then announced their pregnancy in the early months of 2021 and welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1. However, a few months ago, there were rumours of differences cropping up between Charu and Rajeev. It all began when Charu dropped ‘Sen’ from her name on Instagram and Rajeev moved to Delhi. Charu had also started sharing cryptic posts that hinted all is not well in paradise.

Charu then opened up with Delhi Times, about giving enough chances to her husband Rajeev, and she wishes for an amicable divorce now. Among Charu’s grouses against Rajeev is that he doesn’t allow her to post her daughter’s pictures on social media. He believes Ziana will catch the evil eye, a ‘superstition’ that Charu doesn’t believe in. She also added that her mother and sister support Rajeev and not her in the matter. Charu also mentioned that she had to leave work because Rajeev would not approve of it and that he is ‘never available’ for his family.

Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal split badly. His wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him on May 31 after a fight. Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence and adulterous encounters. Karan and Nisha reportedly experienced marital problems when he was filming in Punjab. The pair couldn’t spend much time together. Kavish lives with Nisha.

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget:

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget met on the set of Dill Mill Gayye and fell in love. On April 9, 2012, they got married, but they broke up two years later. Even though they never really talked about why they were splitting up, it is said that Karan’s extramarital affair was the reason. Friends of the actors said that they used to be close, and Karan was loyal, but that changed when they both started working on movies. When Karan started working on “Alone” with Bipasha Basu, things got worse between them, which led to the divorce. Karan later sent out a tweet saying that the divorce was true. Karan is now married to the beautiful Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu.

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot and Daljeet Kaur met each other on the sets of their show Kulvaddhu. They got married to each other on December 9, 2009, and have a son named Jaydon. Daljeet had filed a divorce accusing her ex-husband of domestic violence. Before getting a divorce, they participated in the fourth season of Nach Baliye and even won the winning title. The duo then parted ways in 2015.