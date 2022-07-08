Advertisement
'Chal Jaan De' is Asim Azhar's latest song with Merub Ali

Articles
‘Chal Jaan De’ is Asim Azhar’s latest song with Merub Ali
  • ‘Chal Jaan De’ is a new song by Pakistani superstar Asim Azhar starring his fiancée Merub Ali.
  • The explosive music video placed the famous pair in a free-fire zone.
  • They are both depicted wielding and firing firearms.
KARACHI — Chal Jaan De, a new song by Pakistani superstar Asim Azhar starring his fiancée Merub Ali, is an appropriate gift for his fans ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The vocalist of Ghalat Fehmi uploaded the song to his Instagram and YouTube channels. “Chal jaan dayyyy… Eidi for you guys. “IT’S OUT!!!” he wrote.

The explosive music video placed the famous pair in a free-fire zone, since they are both depicted wielding and firing firearms. When Merub shoots, Azhar looks adoringly at her.

Also Read

Asim Azhar takes a jibe at Hania Aamir over Karachi Kings’ victory
Asim Azhar takes a jibe at Hania Aamir over Karachi Kings’ victory

Pakistani singer and actor Azim Azhar has made it clear to his...

The 25-year-old musician has been all over the internet since he became engaged to fashion model and now actor Merub Ali.

Azhar announced on his Instagram story that he has another surprise for his admirers, adding that they would have to wait.

