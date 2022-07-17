Channing Tatum replaces Chris Evans in project Artemis.

Greg Berlanti will now direct the film in place of Jason Bateman.

The plot is being kept under wraps, except that it is set around the 1960s.

Tatum takes over for Chris Evans, who had to drop out owing to scheduling difficulties.

Advertisement

Channing Tatum is currently in talks to co-star with Scarlett Johansson in the film. During the production of the high-profile space film ‘Project Artemis,’ two big modifications occurred.

According to the media, Greg Berlanti will now direct the film in place of Jason Bateman, who left the project amicably owing to creative differences. The plot is being kept under wraps, except that it is set around the 1960s space race.

Also Read A live-action film based on Channing Tatum’s ‘Sparkella’ is in the works Channing Tatum, the actor, has announced that his picture book Sparkella will...

The actor takes over for Chris Evans, who had to drop out owing to scheduling difficulties with his upcoming films “Pain Hustlers” and “Big Red One.” Evans recently concluded production on the upcoming action-adventure romcom ‘Ghosted,’ according to the media.

As per the Media, Berlanti is meticulous about what he commits to as a filmmaker, and insiders claim he was not only ecstatic about the opportunity but his perspective on the script and producers about what he wanted to do for the film.

Jonathan Lia, co-founder of These Pictures, in a statement obtained by the Media,’“We are thrilled to welcome Greg Berlanti and Channing Tatum to Project Artemis. Greg’s passion for character and storytelling has driven his decades-long career in film. We couldn’t be more excited for him to lead our team on this journey. We have been huge fans of Channing’s for a long time and are so honored to finally have the opportunity to work with him.”

Advertisement

The script for ‘Project Artemis’ was written by Rose Gilroy, with Johansson producing alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production firm, which commissioned and developed the film. Once Tatum’s deal is finalized, the film will most likely be rushed into production.