Charli D’Amelio shares a video of her 7 tiny tattoos on TikTok

Charli D’Amelio is a former TikTok star and now a mega-influencer.

In her most recent video, she shows off a bunch of new tattoos.

They include a Taurus symbol and the word “rebel” on her upper arms.

Advertisement

Charli D’Amelio, a former TikTok star who is now a mega-influencer, seems to spend a perfect day off by hanging out with friends, making fun content, and getting a few tattoos. In her most recent video, D’Amelio shows off a bunch of tiny tattoos that she seems to have gotten all at once, since the caption says “tattoo day.” The “@” symbol on her middle finger and the word “smile” on the outside of her index finger make up the smallest of her tattoos.

She also wrote the word “breathe” on her left index finger, so that it will show up whenever she holds up her phone as a gentle reminder to breathe.

The designs and placement of her new tattoos on her arms are also simple but pretty. They include a Taurus symbol (D’Amelio’s zodiac sign), a cute picture of a chick hatching on the back of her arm, and the word “rebel” under what look like dog ears on her upper arm.

The result is a fun group of tattoos that D’Amelio clearly loves but doesn’t seem to take too seriously. It’s a patchwork of happy memories, and she hopes to keep adding to it as time goes on.

But D’Amelio wasn’t the only person in her TikTok who got a tattoo. Her other friends were shown getting “222” tattooed on the inside of their fingers, and she also showed a “Everything happens for a reason” stencil, tagging influencers Avani and Arrington. See D’Amelio’s new tattoos for yourself in the video below.