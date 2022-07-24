Advertisement
Charlie Cox performed Daredevil role in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Charlie Cox has secured his next Marvel Cinematic Universe role.

  • Charlie Cox has secured his next Marvel Cinematic Universe role.
  • He is prepared to return as Daredevil.
  • The film, which is an animated one, will take us through Peter’s first year.
Charlie Cox has secured his next Marvel Cinematic Universe role, and he is prepared to return as Daredevil. It was proof that Daredevil had expanded in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to the many rumors and theories that started to spread online, people all over the world were interested in hearing what the studio had to say about Charlie and the character’s future.

A source confirmed Charlie Cox’s participation in Spider-Man: Freshman Year has been confirmed. The film, which is an animated one, will take us through Peter’s first year as a superhero. The hub of announcements and information was shared at the Marvel Studios Animation Panel. There was also a sneak peek at Daredevil’s updated and new look. Cox won’t actually be playing the part; rather, she will be voicing it. But that doesn’t lessen how exciting it is.

Charlie Cox recently revealed that he has a lot more than just a cameo in the Tom Holland-starring film when discussing Daredevil’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He gave a hint, “I know something,” according to the media.” I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else,” he continued.

He was talking about how Spider-Man: No Way Home gave him the opportunity to reprise his role as Daredevil. According to Charlie Cox, “I got a phone call saying, ‘Do you want to come back?'” Do you want to be in Spider-Man? ’ and I was like, Obviously, yeah! That would be amazing. I’m thrilled. I’d love to do that. ’ They said ‘Great, we’ll be in touch.’ and then I didn’t hear anything for, like, two months! I did get to the point where I was like, ‘Did I dream this?’ — I definitely got to the point where I was, like, ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ But then I got a follow-up phone call.

