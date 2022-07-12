Charlie Puth has announced his third album, ‘Charlie’

Charlie Puth has announced details of his upcoming album, ‘Charlie’.

The singer-songwriter’s third album will be released on October 7.

Puth and Jungkook from BTS dropped their collaborative single, ‘Left and Right’ back in June.

Advertisement

Charlie Puth has announced details of his upcoming album, ‘Charlie’. The album will be released on October 7.

A press release said that “the highly anticipated return promises to be his most personal record to date, with every song authentically representing a piece of himself.”

Charlie Puth also acknowledged the length of time his fans had to wait for the album by posting a video of fan tweets inquiring when it would be released.

“My third album Charlie Puth will be coming out everywhere Oct. 7, 2022,” Puth says at the end of the clip. “Thank you so much for your patience.”

In a post on Instagram, he added: “This is the official artwork for my album ‘CHARLIE’. This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.)

Also Read Nicki Minaj London meet and greet cancelled by police Nicki Minaj's fan meet and greet in North London was cancelled by...

Advertisement

“I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

Advertisement

Puth and Jungkook from BTS dropped their new collaborative single, “Left and Right,” back in June.

Following several rumours that the American singer-songwriter would be working with the K-pop boyband, the duo teased the song on TikTok and then released it a week later.

Also Read Elon musk chuckles at twitter lawsuit threat with Chuck norris meme Elon Musk withdrew his $44 billion offer to purchase Twitter on Friday....

In the chorus, Puth and Jungkook sing, “Memories follow me left and right / I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here / You take over every corner of my mind.” Puth first shared “Left and Right” as a solo song on TikTok in February 2022.

At the MGA Awards in Incheon, Korea, in 2018, Jungkook joined Puth on stage for a performance of his smash song “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” Later that evening, Puth paid it forward by performing with the septet on piano in a rendition of their song “Fake Love.”

Advertisement