Charlie Simpson’s son Jago rushes to hospital on holiday

Charlie Simpson’s son Jago rushes to hospital on a holiday

Secondary drowning was the cause of his condition.

The symptoms appear one to 24 hours after being in the water

Advertisement

Charlie Simpson’s son Jago was taken to the hospital while on vacation abroad as secondary drowning was the cause of his condition.

The musician revealed his four-year-old suffered from “secondary drowning” and posted a picture of him in the ER.

When a child is swimming and inhales water, the vocal cords contract and spasm, leading to secondary or dry drowning.

The symptoms appear one to 24 hours after being in the water and the rare occurrence can be fatal.

Charlie, 37, cautioned other parents by sharing his experience, writing on Instagram today: “Hi all. In the hope that it might help even one person avoid a similar circumstance, I wanted to tell my youngest son Jago about a terrifying experience we recently had.

“We were on vacation and spending the morning by the pool. For his age, Jago is a strong swimmer who was swimming underwater when he abruptly surfaced spluttering and coughing.

Advertisement

“He was never left unattended, even briefly, and it seemed normal for children to go through it. When we let him go, he appeared to be in good health and was joyful the rest of the day.” After dinner, he started to feel very sleepy and fell asleep in my wife’s arms. After dinner, he abruptly woke up and began throwing up.

“We called a doctor right away, who initially thought Jago had food poisoning and suggested we put him to bed in our hotel room and watch him carefully.

“I told the doctor about Jago coughing in the pool that morning just before the doctor left because I had just remembered reading about a condition called secondary drowning.

His demeanour changed after hearing this, and he instructed us to see A&E right soon.

In the hour it took them to get to the hospital, according to Charlie, Jago’s condition deteriorated.

The father of two went on: “He appeared to be entering and exiting consciousness.

Advertisement

“To our utter horror, we learned that he had water in his lungs and was in danger of developing pneumonia after being rushed through for X-rays and CT scans.

“Secondary drowning was the cause of Jago’s condition.

“He stayed in the hospital for the following three days, and I’m very grateful for the wonderful care he got. The worst thing that has ever happened to us was that.

The frightening part is that if we hadn’t taken him to the hospital at that time, things might have turned out very differently.

After extensive investigation, it appears that secondary drowning is quite uncommon but yet not often discussed. To drown, one needs to breathe in less than a half-glass of water. It might be challenging to diagnose symptoms because they may not appear for up to 72 hours after the incident. These symptoms include nausea, fever, laboured breathing, and sluggishness.

Also Read Psychos star and Emmy grant victor Robert Morse dies at 90 Robert Morse, a Broadway star most popular to TV watchers as "Psychos"...